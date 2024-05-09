|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Apr 2024
|9 May 2024
|Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 09th May, 2024 at 11:00 A. M. (IST). Submission of proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 09th May, 2024. Submission of Voting Results with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
