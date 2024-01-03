Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.08
-38.64
-38.27
-28.9
Net Worth
-1.08
-29.64
-29.27
-19.9
Minority Interest
Debt
9.58
37.2
36.85
33.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.5
7.56
7.58
13.43
Fixed Assets
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.76
6.61
6.87
12.72
Inventories
4.32
4.32
4.32
3.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.08
2.08
2.08
2.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.38
1.01
1.29
7.84
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.16
-0.44
-0.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.64
-0.38
-0.47
Cash
0.04
0.25
0
0
Total Assets
8.51
7.57
7.58
13.43
