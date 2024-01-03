Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
154.05
|68.77
|1,08,394.13
|645.45
|0.55
|2,623.64
|53.27
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
35,506.05
|52.04
|1,04,720.27
|553.7
|1.44
|4,910.6
|4,684.97
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,103.15
|79.59
|63,378.46
|179.13
|0.2
|3,373.23
|83.65
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,621.75
|53.32
|36,878.28
|174.08
|0.38
|2,248.99
|309.1
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
388.45
|31.4
|33,018.25
|254.6
|0.51
|4,159.42
|169.9
