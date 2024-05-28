INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

S.I. CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of S.I. CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (the company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 3154 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended and notes to financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Aet read with the companies(Indian Accounting standards) Rules 2015,as amended ("Ind AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024. its loss including other comprehensive income, change in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion of the Financial Statement

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards arc further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that arc relevant to our audit of standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Aet, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1. Provision for Expected Credit Losses (ECL) on Loans

Management estimates impairment provision using Expected Credit loss model for the loan exposure. Measurement of loan impairment involves application of significant judgement by the management. The most significant judgements arc:

Timely identification and classification of the impaired loans, and

Determination of probability of defaults (PD) and estimation of loss given defaults (LGD) based on the value of collaterals and relevant factors.

The estimation of Expected Credit Ioss (ECL) on financial instruments involves significant judgements and estimates. Following are points with increased level of audit focus: Classification of assets to stage 1, 2, or 3 using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109; Accounting interpretations, modelling assumptions and data used to build and run the models; Measurement of individual borrowers provisions assessment of multiple economic scenarios.

The disclosures made in the financial statements for ECL especially in relation to judgements and estimates by the Management in determination of the ECL. Refer note 43 to the standalone financial statements.

Principle Audit Procedures:

We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to ECL. These controls, among others, included controls over the allocation of assets into stages including managements monitoring of stage effectiveness, model monitoring including the need for post model adjustments, model validation, credit monitoring, individual/collective provisions and production of journal entries and disclosures. We tested the completeness of loans included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of 31 March 2024. We tested assets in stage I, 2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. For samples of exposure, wc tested the appropriateness of determining Exposure at Default (EAD), PD and LGD. We performed an overall assessment of the ECL provision levels at each stage including managements assessment on Covid-19 impact to determine if they were reasonable considering the Companys portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices and the macroeconomic environment. We assessed the adequacy and appropriate.

We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in compliance with the Ind AS 107 in relation to ECL especially in relation to judgements used in estimation of ECL provision.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors arc responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and vve do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations. We have nothing to report in this regard for the previous financial year.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash Hows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arc reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy ami completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives arc to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also.

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery. intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of the such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on companys ability to continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably know ledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identity during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, wfe determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 we give in the Annexure- "A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet. The Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income. Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of cash flow dealt w ith by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules. 2015 as amended including the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) amendment rules, 2019.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company in reference to the financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in "Annexure- 13".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section I97( 16) of the Act. as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financials.

ji) The company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

(a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Intermediaries, wfith the understanding, uhcthcr recorded in wfriting or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries ‘or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(b) no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

i) The company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the companies Act,2013 is not applicable for the FY 2023-24.

j) Based on our examination which included test check, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our Audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As Provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules.2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

for Ayyar & Cherian

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000284S

Dijo Philip Mathew

Membership No. 224930

Place: Emakulam

Date: 28-05-2024

UD1N: 24224930BKACUJ9588

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Properly Plant and Equipment & Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to me. all the fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular program of verification which, in my opinion, provides for physical verification of the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to me, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than property where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements arc held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations give to me, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to me, no proceedings have been initiated or arc pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC) and is in the business providing financial services and does not have any inventories. Accordingly, the Clause 3(ii) of the Order not applicable to the Company.

3) As explained to us. the company has not made investments in nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees given, as applicable.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year which attract the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Being a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under regarding acceptance of deposits are not applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the Company.

7) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

$) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any such transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

)) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

10) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, which were applied for the purposes for which those are raised, (b) i) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the company has made private placement of secured unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures (the "debentures issue") during the year and Section 42 of the Companies Act. 2013. have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and requirements of Section 62 ol the Companies Act. 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company is compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14) a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered during the audit.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) a). The Company is registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The Company is registered as Non-Deposit Accepting Non-Banking Financial Company from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management. The eompany has incurred a cash loss of Rs 64.55 and 6.93 (Rs. in lakhs) in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory- auditors of the Company during the year.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has conic to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date ol the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discluirged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) No such remaining unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act. pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

21) In our opinion consolidated financial statement is not applicable for the company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Ayyar & Cherian

Chartered Accountants

Finn Registration No. 000284S

Dijo Philip Mathew

Membership No. 224930

Place: Lrnakulam

Date: 28-05-2024

UDIN: 24224930BKACUJ9588

Annexure B" co the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SI Capital & Financial Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and. both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions arc recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company maintained in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute ot Chartered Accountants of India.

For Ayyar & Cherian

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000284S

f)ijo Philip Mathew

Membership No. 224930

Place: Ernakulam

Date: 28-05-2024

UDIN: 24224930BKACUJ9588