Summary

SI Capital & Financial Services Limited was incorporated on November 08, 1994 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is a Non-systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC and a Full Fledged Money Changer. It is an Associate Company of Sharewealth Securities Limited. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio covering the retail and commercial customers. The Company offers customized solutions in the areas of personal finance, gold loan, two-wheeler loans, used car loans, business loans including medium and small enterprise financing and foreign exchange services to both retail and corporate clients. It caters to the varied needs of a diverse set of customers across retail, HNI, ultra HNI, micro-enterprises and SMEs.Currently, the company is having four branches in Kerala. Sharewealth Securities Ltd., based in Thrissur is promoted by a group of financial market professionals having experience in this field. The company offers online broking services for Equities, Derivatives and Commodities, Public Issue Management, Insurance Services, and other Depository Services and is the first corporate member of NSE and BSE from Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala. The company is a depository participant with CDSL too. SICFSL is a subsidiary company of Sharewealth Securities Ltd since October, 2019.

