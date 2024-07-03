iifl-logo-icon 1
S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd Share Price

46.6
(-4.90%)
Dec 9, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49
  • Day's High49
  • 52 Wk High49.35
  • Prev. Close49
  • Day's Low46.6
  • 52 Wk Low 24.49
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

49

Prev. Close

49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

49

Day's Low

46.6

52 Week's High

49.35

52 Week's Low

24.49

Book Value

9.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 58.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.53

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.64

-0.23

-0.73

-0.65

Net Worth

2.96

3.3

2.47

2.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.26

0.01

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Jitha Chummar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vinod Manazhy

Non Executive Director

Anil Menon

Non Executive Director

Thandassery Balachandran Ramakrishnan

Non Executive Director

A Unnikrishnan

Independent Director

George Abraham

Independent Director

Thomas Jacob

Non Executive Director

Anu Thomas Cheriyan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sujith K Ravindranath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Summary

SI Capital & Financial Services Limited was incorporated on November 08, 1994 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is a Non-systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC and a Full Fledged Money Changer. It is an Associate Company of Sharewealth Securities Limited. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio covering the retail and commercial customers. The Company offers customized solutions in the areas of personal finance, gold loan, two-wheeler loans, used car loans, business loans including medium and small enterprise financing and foreign exchange services to both retail and corporate clients. It caters to the varied needs of a diverse set of customers across retail, HNI, ultra HNI, micro-enterprises and SMEs.Currently, the company is having four branches in Kerala. Sharewealth Securities Ltd., based in Thrissur is promoted by a group of financial market professionals having experience in this field. The company offers online broking services for Equities, Derivatives and Commodities, Public Issue Management, Insurance Services, and other Depository Services and is the first corporate member of NSE and BSE from Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala. The company is a depository participant with CDSL too. SICFSL is a subsidiary company of Sharewealth Securities Ltd since October, 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹20.97 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 4.77 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹24.49 and ₹49.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.71%, 3 Years at 26.26%, 1 Year at 55.33%, 6 Month at 55.33%, 3 Month at 31.30% and 1 Month at -4.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.96 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 58.83 %

