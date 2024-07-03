Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹49
Prev. Close₹49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹49
Day's Low₹46.6
52 Week's High₹49.35
52 Week's Low₹24.49
Book Value₹9.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.53
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.64
-0.23
-0.73
-0.65
Net Worth
2.96
3.3
2.47
2.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.26
0.01
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Jitha Chummar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vinod Manazhy
Non Executive Director
Anil Menon
Non Executive Director
Thandassery Balachandran Ramakrishnan
Non Executive Director
A Unnikrishnan
Independent Director
George Abraham
Independent Director
Thomas Jacob
Non Executive Director
Anu Thomas Cheriyan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujith K Ravindranath
Reports by S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd
Summary
SI Capital & Financial Services Limited was incorporated on November 08, 1994 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Company is a Non-systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC and a Full Fledged Money Changer. It is an Associate Company of Sharewealth Securities Limited. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio covering the retail and commercial customers. The Company offers customized solutions in the areas of personal finance, gold loan, two-wheeler loans, used car loans, business loans including medium and small enterprise financing and foreign exchange services to both retail and corporate clients. It caters to the varied needs of a diverse set of customers across retail, HNI, ultra HNI, micro-enterprises and SMEs.Currently, the company is having four branches in Kerala. Sharewealth Securities Ltd., based in Thrissur is promoted by a group of financial market professionals having experience in this field. The company offers online broking services for Equities, Derivatives and Commodities, Public Issue Management, Insurance Services, and other Depository Services and is the first corporate member of NSE and BSE from Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala. The company is a depository participant with CDSL too. SICFSL is a subsidiary company of Sharewealth Securities Ltd since October, 2019.
Read More
The S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹20.97 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 4.77 as of 09 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹24.49 and ₹49.35 as of 09 Dec ‘24
S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.71%, 3 Years at 26.26%, 1 Year at 55.33%, 6 Month at 55.33%, 3 Month at 31.30% and 1 Month at -4.90%.
