Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 26 Oct 2024

SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve the the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company has, at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.12 A.M. and concluded at 11.50 A.M Pursuant to Regulation 33 of LODR, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2024. The figures have been approved by both the audit committee and the Board of Directors. The Board has duly authorised the Director Mrs. Jitha Chummar to sign the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Prior intimation is hereby given that a board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on 13.08.2024 through video conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company, at their meeting held on 13.08.2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter year ended June 30, 2024. Intimation is given under regulation 30 that the board of directors at their meeting held on 13.08.2024 has decided to shift the registered office of the company from Office No.27, First Floor, New Scheme Road, Pollachi, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu-642001 to Office No.28, Second Floor, New Scheme Road, Pollachi, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu-642001 with effect from 16th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia 1. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. to consider various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement/preferential allotment Basis or any other mode as decided by the Board of Directors on the prevailing market conditions Further pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for all designated persons and their immediate relatives. Kindly take the same on record. Intimation of the outcome of the Board meeting held on 28.05.2024 Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28.05.2024 has considered and approved to issue of Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures upto a maximum amount of Rs.34.50 Laks. Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 08.05.2024 considered and approved the raise funds by way of issuance of Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures up to a maximum amount of Rs.34.50 Lakhs. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Intimation on the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16.04.2024 at 11.00 through video conferencing/oavm.

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve S.I.Capital & Financial Services Limited has informed the BSE that the meeting of the Board is scheduled on 11.03.2024. The intimation of the outcome of the board meeting held on 11.03.2024 is being given in compliance with the regulation Intimation for issue of securities as decided by the board at its board meeting held on 11.03.2024 Intimation on raising of funds as decided by the board meeting held on 11.03.2024 The Board has accorded its consent to raise funds by issuance of Equity Shares and fully convertible warrants convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to the Promoter Group and Non-Promoter on preferential basis and recommended for the approval of the members by way of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, as per details mentioned herein under: a) Up to maximum of 9,00,000 (Nine Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Non- Promoters and 5,50,000 (Five Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Convertible Warrants (Warrants) to the Promoters and Non-Promoters, each carrying a right exercisable by the warrants holder(s) to subscribe to one (1) equity share against each warrant at a price of Rs. 16.25/- per warrant (including the warrant subscription price and warrant exercise price) determined in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018, as amended on such terms and condition as may be determined by the Board and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company through extra ordinary general meeting and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be, in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and other applicable laws. b) The details as required under SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 with respect to issuance of securities is enclosed as Annexure A to this letter. c) The Company will take shareholders approval in extra ordinary general meeting for the issuance of fully convertible warrants. d) The Board has proposed to fix 8th March, 2024, as the cut- off date for the purpose of determining the name of shareholder(s) for the purpose of dispatch of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with the details of E-voting to the shareholders. e) The Board has appointed CS K Sreekrishna Kumar, Company Secretary in Practice (Membership No. FCS 5913), as Scrutinizer to conduct the e-voting process in fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

SI CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To raise funds through borrowing including by way of issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures. Intimation of the outcome of the board meeting held on 29.02.2024 Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) in relation to raising of funds. Intimation of the decision of board held on 29.02.2024 for issuance of securities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024