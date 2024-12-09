iifl-logo-icon 1
S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

46.6
(-4.90%)
Dec 9, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.53

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.64

-0.23

-0.73

-0.65

Net Worth

2.96

3.3

2.47

2.55

Minority Interest

Debt

6.79

2.31

0.97

0.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.75

5.61

3.44

3.36

Fixed Assets

0.19

0.15

0.1

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0.33

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

-0.23

-0.18

0

0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.2

0.1

0.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.07

-0.03

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.31

-0.07

-0.04

Cash

0.61

0.46

0.45

0.92

Total Assets

0.65

0.5

0.95

1.17

