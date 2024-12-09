S I Capital & Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.53
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.64
-0.23
-0.73
-0.65
Net Worth
2.96
3.3
2.47
2.55
Minority Interest
Debt
6.79
2.31
0.97
0.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.75
5.61
3.44
3.36
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.15
0.1
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0.33
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
-0.23
-0.18
0
0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.2
0.1
0.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.07
-0.03
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.31
-0.07
-0.04
Cash
0.61
0.46
0.45
0.92
Total Assets
0.65
0.5
0.95
1.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.