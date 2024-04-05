An EGM of the Company will be held on 05th April, 2024 at 03.00 PM Proceedings of the EGM held on 05.04.2024 at 03.00 PM trough VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.04.2024) Outcome of the EGM held on 05.04.2023 through VC/OAVM In continuation of our communication dated 13.03.2024 the EGM of the Company was held on 05.04.2024 and the business mentioned in the notice was transacted and passed with requisite majority. In this regard the following is being filed 1. Proceedings of the EGM as required under Regulation 30 2. Voting results as required under Regulation 44(3) 3. The report of the scrutiniser Kindly take the same on record We enclose herewith the voting results and consolidated scrutinizer report of the EGM held on 05.04.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)