To,

The Members of S.M. Gold Limited,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS / PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Boards Report is prepared based on the standalone financial statements of the company.

(In Rs.)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income for the Year 63,21,94,000 521,488,255 Total Expenses 61,87,39,000 507,328,679 Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax 1,34,55,000 14,159,576 Less: Provision for Tax 16,50,000 3,50,000 Deferred Tax 1,08,000 - Profit/(Loss) after Tax 1,19,13,000 10,659,576 EPS 1.19 1.06

2. OPERATION & REVIEW

During the year under review, total income of the company is Rs. 63,21,94,000 and the Net Profit after tax is Rs. 1,19,13,000.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your Company has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

4. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed dividend, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves Account.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

During the year, there is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

7. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Pulkitkumar Sureshbhai Shah (DIN: 07878190), Managing Director, Mr. Priyank Sureshkumar Shah (DIN: 07878194), Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Nitaben Sureshkumar Shah (DIN: 07909293), Non-Executive Director, Mr. Girishchandra Madhavlal Patel (DIN: 09024026) Independent Director, Mr. Ganpatbhai Babubhai Nayi (DIN: 09024041) Independent Director, Mr. Jagdishkumar Jivatlal Loladiya (DIN: 09729608)

Independent Director and Ms. Megha Saraswat Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on the date of this Report.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have given their declarations to the Company under Section 149(7) of the Act that they meet the criteria of independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, they fulfil the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

*Ms. Komal Tolani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company has tendered her resignation from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 07th June 2024,

8. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors duly met Eight (8) times on 30th May 2023, 08th July 2023, 06th September 2023, 30th September 2023,10th October 2023, 08th December 2023, 13th February 2024 and 29th March 2024 proper notices were given and proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minute Book maintained for the purpose.

The gap between two Board Meetings was within the maximum time gap prescribed under the Act and the Listing Regulations. The requisite quorum was present in all the meetings.

9. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of Secretarial Standard 1 (relating to meetings of the Board of Directors) and Secretarial Standard 2 (relating to General Meetings) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

10. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of individual directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee. The evaluation covered functioning and composition of the Board and its committees, understanding of the roles and responsibilities, experience, competencies, participation at the Board and Committee meetings, corporate governance practices etc.

Evaluation of the Board and its compositions was carried out through a defined process covering the areas of the Boards functioning viz. composition of the Board and Committees, understanding of roles and responsibilities, experience and competencies, contribution at the meetings etc.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit/loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements. The Board has inter alia reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls relating to its financial statements.

During the year, such Controls were tested and no reportable material weakness was observed.

13. CHANGE IN CAPITAL SRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, the Company has not made any changes in their Capital Structure.

14. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS. IF ANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

15. ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.smgoldltd.com.

16. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Bhagat & Co, statutory Auditor of the Company has resigned due to expiry of peer review certificate and so Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. ANIKET GOYAL, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 022331C) have been appointed as Statutory Auditor of the company in place of M/s Bhagat & Co.

The Company has received a confirmation from the said Auditors that they are not disqualified to act as the Auditors and are eligible to hold the office as Auditors of the Company.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qua3lification. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITORS

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed as "Annexure A".

The Board of Directors has duly reviewed the Secretarial Audit Report which does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

17. INTERNAL AUDIT & CONTROLS

The Company has appointed Mr. Arvind Kumar as its Internal Auditors. During the year, the Company continued to implement their suggestions and recommendations to improve the control environment. Their scope of work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Findings of Internal Auditors are discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions were taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

18. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the period under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing the details of deposits which are not in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

19. SUBSIDIARIES. JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

In terms of rule (9) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year, the Company has not given any loan, guarantee or provided security in connection with the loan to any other body corporate or person or made any investments. Hence, no particulars of the loans, guarantees or investments falling under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided by the Board.

22. PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES

During the year under review, none of the employees were in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

23. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year under review, contracts or arrangements entered into with the related party, as defined under section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 were in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Details of the transactions pursuant to compliance of section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 are annexed herewith as per "Annexure B".

However, there are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

24. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There is no significant and material order passed by regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

25. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Disclosures pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings & outgo, were not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

26. DETAILS OF COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD Audit Committee

The Company has formed the Audit Committee as per the applicable provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and also to comply with Regulation 18 of SEBI LODR Regulations. The Committee was constituted with the primary objective to monitor and provide effective supervision of the Managements Financial Reporting Process with the view to ensure accurate, timely and proper disclosures and transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting.

All the recommendations / submissions made by the Committee during the year were accepted by the Board.

*30th May 2023, 08th July 2023, 07th October 2023,10th October 2023,08th December 2023,13th February 2024, 29th March 2024

The composition of the Committee and details of meetings attended by the members are given below:

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held during the Period Held Attended Mr. Girishchandra Madhavlal Patel Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director 7 7 Mr. Ganpatbhai Babubhai Nayi Member Non-Executive Independent Director 7 7 Mrs. Nitaben Sureshkumar Shah Member Non-Executive Director 7 7

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

In compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). NRC of the Board has been constituted mainly to determine and recommend to the Board, the Companys policies on remuneration packages for Executive and Non-Executive Directors and policies on Nomination for Appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel.

All the recommendations / submissions made by the Committee during the year were accepted by the Board.

The composition of the Committee and details of meetings attended by the members are given below:

• 30.09.2023

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held during the Period Held Attended Mr. Girishchandra Madhavlal Patel* Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director 1 1 Mr. Ganpatbhai Babubhai Nayi* Member Non-Executive Independent Director 1 1 Mrs. Nitaben Sureshkumar Shah Member Non-Executive Director 1 1

The Policy of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been placed on the website of the Company at www.smgoldltd.com and the salient features of the same are annexed herewith as "Annexure C".

Stakeholders Relationship Committee IV

The Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and also to comply with Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

The composition of the Committee and details of meetings attended by the members are given below:

*06.09.2023

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings held during the Period Held Attended Mrs. Nitaben Sureshkumar Shah Chairman Non-Executive Director 1 1 Mr. Girishchandra Madhavlal Patel Member Non-Executive Independent Director 1 1 Mr. Ganpatbhai Babubhai Nayi Member Non-Executive Independent Director 1 1 Mr. Priyank Sureshkumar Shah Member Executive Director 1 1

27. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During the year under review, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 13th February 2024, inter-alia, to discuss:

1. Evaluation of performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole

2. Evaluation of performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors and

3. Evaluation of the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

All the Independent Directors were present at the meeting.

28. DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has formulated and adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.

The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment to its employees and external individuals engaged with the Company that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has in place a robust policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of employees as well as contractors and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual harassment.

During the year under review, there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported and received.

29. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established the vigil mechanism through Whistle Blower Policy for all the stakeholders of the Company, which also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases as per the Policy. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.smgoldltd.com.

30. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in proactive and efficient manner. The Company periodically assesses risk in the internal and external environment, along with the cost of treating risks and incorporates risk treatment plans in its strategy, business and operational plans.

The Company, through its risk management process, strives to contain impact and likelihood of the risk within the risk appetite as agreed from time to time with the Board of Directors.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Annual Report identifies key risks, which can affect the performance of the Company.

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy for a systematic approach to control risks. The Risk Management Policy of the Company developed in line with the business strategy lays down procedures for risk identification, evaluation, monitoring, review and reporting.

31. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as Required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the Companys current working and future outlook. The Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure D".

32. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulations, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply, in respect of -

A listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year.

The paid up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 10,03,75,120/- (Rupees Ten Crore Three Lakh Seventy Five Thousand One Hundred Twenty Only) but the Net-worth of the Company is less than Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore Only) as on the last day of the previous financial year ended on March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the provisions relating to Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company.

33. PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE

There are no such proceedings or appeals pending and no application has been filed under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review and from the end of the financial year upto the date of this report.

34. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

During the year under review, the Company has availed loans from the Banks. However, there was no instance of any one time settlement for reporting details vis-a-vis Valuation.

35. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continuous support received from the Members, customers, suppliers, bankers, various statutory bodies of the Government of India and the Companys employees at all levels and look forward to their continued support in future.