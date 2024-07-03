SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹18.9
Prev. Close₹18.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.34
Day's High₹18.93
Day's Low₹18.9
52 Week's High₹42.73
52 Week's Low₹15.15
Book Value₹22.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.97
P/E12.21
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.04
10.04
10.04
10.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.08
6.11
5.1
3.42
Net Worth
22.12
16.15
15.14
13.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.39
28.57
26.31
13.49
yoy growth (%)
16.87
8.58
95.05
Raw materials
-31.91
-27.95
-25.89
-13.15
As % of sales
95.54
97.83
98.4
97.51
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.46
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.68
0.19
0.02
0.24
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.05
0
-0.06
Working capital
2.56
-1.57
8.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.87
8.58
95.05
Op profit growth
-831.84
-455.86
-87.64
EBIT growth
127.52
481.26
-65.93
Net profit growth
329.13
574.58
-88.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pulkitkumar S Shah
Executive Director & CFO
Priyank S Shah
Non Executive Director
Nitaben S Shah
Independent Director
Nilesh Babulal Salla
Company Secretary
Komal Tolani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
S. M. Gold Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S. M. Gold Private Limited on July 26, 2017. Thereafter, the Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to S. M. Gold Limited (SMGL) on August 24, 2017. Subsequently, the Company acquired the business of Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoter- Mr. Priyank S. Shah viz, M/s S.M. Gold through the Business Succession Agreement dated August 03, 2018. Consequently, the business of the proprietorship firm was merged into the Company.The Company is principally into the business of manufacturing and wholesale trading of mangalsutra jewellery. Besides mangalsutra jewellery, a minor part of business also includes other jewellerys like Rings, Chain, Earrings, Ear Chain, Nose-rings/Nose pins, waist belts, Anklet, Zuda, Toe Ring, Pendant Set/Pendant, Bracelet and Bangles., wedding Jewellery, festive Jewellery. The Companys jewellery is mostly traditional in style and is handmade by the workers. The Company has an in-house designing team which designs the mangalsutra and other jewellerys in traditional, modern and indo-western style. It also directly purchase designs from other jewellery designers. Apart from manufacturing jewellery itself, the company also get its mangalsutra and other jewellerys manufactured through job workers. These job workers are located in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata and Mumbai. Besides, manufacturing and job work, the company also purchase r
The S.M. Gold Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S.M. Gold Ltd is ₹18.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S.M. Gold Ltd is 12.21 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S.M. Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S.M. Gold Ltd is ₹15.15 and ₹42.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S.M. Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.13%, 3 Years at -58.30%, 1 Year at -8.16%, 6 Month at 7.84%, 3 Month at -54.79% and 1 Month at 2.03%.
