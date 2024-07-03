Summary

S. M. Gold Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S. M. Gold Private Limited on July 26, 2017. Thereafter, the Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to S. M. Gold Limited (SMGL) on August 24, 2017. Subsequently, the Company acquired the business of Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoter- Mr. Priyank S. Shah viz, M/s S.M. Gold through the Business Succession Agreement dated August 03, 2018. Consequently, the business of the proprietorship firm was merged into the Company.The Company is principally into the business of manufacturing and wholesale trading of mangalsutra jewellery. Besides mangalsutra jewellery, a minor part of business also includes other jewellerys like Rings, Chain, Earrings, Ear Chain, Nose-rings/Nose pins, waist belts, Anklet, Zuda, Toe Ring, Pendant Set/Pendant, Bracelet and Bangles., wedding Jewellery, festive Jewellery. The Companys jewellery is mostly traditional in style and is handmade by the workers. The Company has an in-house designing team which designs the mangalsutra and other jewellerys in traditional, modern and indo-western style. It also directly purchase designs from other jewellery designers. Apart from manufacturing jewellery itself, the company also get its mangalsutra and other jewellerys manufactured through job workers. These job workers are located in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata and Mumbai. Besides, manufacturing and job work, the company also purchase r

