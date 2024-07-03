iifl-logo-icon 1
S.M. Gold Ltd Share Price

18.9
(1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.9
  • Day's High18.93
  • 52 Wk High42.73
  • Prev. Close18.56
  • Day's Low18.9
  • 52 Wk Low 15.15
  • Turnover (lac)6.34
  • P/E12.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.31
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S.M. Gold Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

18.9

Prev. Close

18.56

Turnover(Lac.)

6.34

Day's High

18.93

Day's Low

18.9

52 Week's High

42.73

52 Week's Low

15.15

Book Value

22.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.97

P/E

12.21

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0

S.M. Gold Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

S.M. Gold Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

S.M. Gold Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.72%

Non-Promoter- 55.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S.M. Gold Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.04

10.04

10.04

10.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.08

6.11

5.1

3.42

Net Worth

22.12

16.15

15.14

13.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.39

28.57

26.31

13.49

yoy growth (%)

16.87

8.58

95.05

Raw materials

-31.91

-27.95

-25.89

-13.15

As % of sales

95.54

97.83

98.4

97.51

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.46

-0.1

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.68

0.19

0.02

0.24

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.05

0

-0.06

Working capital

2.56

-1.57

8.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.87

8.58

95.05

Op profit growth

-831.84

-455.86

-87.64

EBIT growth

127.52

481.26

-65.93

Net profit growth

329.13

574.58

-88.38

No Record Found

S.M. Gold Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S.M. Gold Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pulkitkumar S Shah

Executive Director & CFO

Priyank S Shah

Non Executive Director

Nitaben S Shah

Independent Director

Nilesh Babulal Salla

Company Secretary

Komal Tolani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S.M. Gold Ltd

Summary

S. M. Gold Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S. M. Gold Private Limited on July 26, 2017. Thereafter, the Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to S. M. Gold Limited (SMGL) on August 24, 2017. Subsequently, the Company acquired the business of Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoter- Mr. Priyank S. Shah viz, M/s S.M. Gold through the Business Succession Agreement dated August 03, 2018. Consequently, the business of the proprietorship firm was merged into the Company.The Company is principally into the business of manufacturing and wholesale trading of mangalsutra jewellery. Besides mangalsutra jewellery, a minor part of business also includes other jewellerys like Rings, Chain, Earrings, Ear Chain, Nose-rings/Nose pins, waist belts, Anklet, Zuda, Toe Ring, Pendant Set/Pendant, Bracelet and Bangles., wedding Jewellery, festive Jewellery. The Companys jewellery is mostly traditional in style and is handmade by the workers. The Company has an in-house designing team which designs the mangalsutra and other jewellerys in traditional, modern and indo-western style. It also directly purchase designs from other jewellery designers. Apart from manufacturing jewellery itself, the company also get its mangalsutra and other jewellerys manufactured through job workers. These job workers are located in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata and Mumbai. Besides, manufacturing and job work, the company also purchase r
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the S.M. Gold Ltd share price today?

The S.M. Gold Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of S.M. Gold Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S.M. Gold Ltd is ₹18.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S.M. Gold Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S.M. Gold Ltd is 12.21 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S.M. Gold Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S.M. Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S.M. Gold Ltd is ₹15.15 and ₹42.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S.M. Gold Ltd?

S.M. Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.13%, 3 Years at -58.30%, 1 Year at -8.16%, 6 Month at 7.84%, 3 Month at -54.79% and 1 Month at 2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S.M. Gold Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S.M. Gold Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.28 %

