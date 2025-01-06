S.M. Gold Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.68
0.19
0.02
0.24
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.05
0
-0.06
Working capital
2.56
-1.57
8.89
Other operating items
Operating
3.12
-1.45
8.88
Capital expenditure
-0.77
0.87
0
Free cash flow
2.35
-0.58
8.88
Equity raised
12.32
12.03
9.49
Investing
-0.4
3.41
0
Financing
8.74
5.53
1.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.02
20.39
20.01
