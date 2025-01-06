iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S.M. Gold Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.9
(1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S.M. Gold Ltd

S.M. Gold FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.68

0.19

0.02

0.24

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.05

0

-0.06

Working capital

2.56

-1.57

8.89

Other operating items

Operating

3.12

-1.45

8.88

Capital expenditure

-0.77

0.87

0

Free cash flow

2.35

-0.58

8.88

Equity raised

12.32

12.03

9.49

Investing

-0.4

3.41

0

Financing

8.74

5.53

1.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.02

20.39

20.01

S.M. Gold : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S.M. Gold Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.