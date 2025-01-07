iifl-logo-icon 1
S.M. Gold Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.53
(-1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.39

28.57

26.31

13.49

yoy growth (%)

16.87

8.58

95.05

Raw materials

-31.91

-27.95

-25.89

-13.15

As % of sales

95.54

97.83

98.4

97.51

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.46

-0.1

-0.08

As % of sales

1.48

1.62

0.4

0.63

Other costs

-0.29

-0.24

-0.28

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.89

0.86

1.08

0.25

Operating profit

0.69

-0.09

0.02

0.21

OPM

2.07

-0.33

0.1

1.59

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.29

-0.05

0

Other income

0.44

0.6

0.08

0.04

Profit before tax

0.68

0.19

0.02

0.24

Taxes

-0.08

-0.05

0

-0.06

Tax rate

-12.38

-26.22

-25.92

-26.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.6

0.14

0.02

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.6

0.14

0.02

0.17

yoy growth (%)

329.13

574.58

-88.38

NPM

1.8

0.49

0.07

1.33

