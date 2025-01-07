Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.39
28.57
26.31
13.49
yoy growth (%)
16.87
8.58
95.05
Raw materials
-31.91
-27.95
-25.89
-13.15
As % of sales
95.54
97.83
98.4
97.51
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.46
-0.1
-0.08
As % of sales
1.48
1.62
0.4
0.63
Other costs
-0.29
-0.24
-0.28
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.89
0.86
1.08
0.25
Operating profit
0.69
-0.09
0.02
0.21
OPM
2.07
-0.33
0.1
1.59
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.29
-0.05
0
Other income
0.44
0.6
0.08
0.04
Profit before tax
0.68
0.19
0.02
0.24
Taxes
-0.08
-0.05
0
-0.06
Tax rate
-12.38
-26.22
-25.92
-26.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.6
0.14
0.02
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.6
0.14
0.02
0.17
yoy growth (%)
329.13
574.58
-88.38
NPM
1.8
0.49
0.07
1.33
