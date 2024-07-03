S.M. Gold Ltd Summary

S. M. Gold Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S. M. Gold Private Limited on July 26, 2017. Thereafter, the Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to S. M. Gold Limited (SMGL) on August 24, 2017. Subsequently, the Company acquired the business of Proprietorship Concern of one of the Promoter- Mr. Priyank S. Shah viz, M/s S.M. Gold through the Business Succession Agreement dated August 03, 2018. Consequently, the business of the proprietorship firm was merged into the Company.The Company is principally into the business of manufacturing and wholesale trading of mangalsutra jewellery. Besides mangalsutra jewellery, a minor part of business also includes other jewellerys like Rings, Chain, Earrings, Ear Chain, Nose-rings/Nose pins, waist belts, Anklet, Zuda, Toe Ring, Pendant Set/Pendant, Bracelet and Bangles., wedding Jewellery, festive Jewellery. The Companys jewellery is mostly traditional in style and is handmade by the workers. The Company has an in-house designing team which designs the mangalsutra and other jewellerys in traditional, modern and indo-western style. It also directly purchase designs from other jewellery designers. Apart from manufacturing jewellery itself, the company also get its mangalsutra and other jewellerys manufactured through job workers. These job workers are located in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata and Mumbai. Besides, manufacturing and job work, the company also purchase readymade mangalsutra and other jewellerys from other independent jewellery wholesalers located in Mumbai. The jewellery sold by the company is sold under the brand name of S. M. Gold - the House of Mangalsutra. The Companys strength is in manufacturing Mangalsutra and Antique Jewellery. However, in order to cater to customers taste, preference, choice and the ever changing trends in the jewellery, the company offers its customers a wide variety of traditional, Indo-western, & modern jewellery also. We also customize the jewellery according to the individual needs, to keep pace with the latest trends in the market. As well as to satisfy its consumer requirements, the company strives to continuously develop new jewellery designs and themes. The Company raised money through IPO from public aggregating to Rs 7.5 Crores, by issuing 25,00,000 Equity Shares in October, 2018.