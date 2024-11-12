Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 11th December, 2024 at the registered office of the company has interalia transacted the following business: Upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has subject to the approval of shareholders approved the appointment of M/s. AKGVG & Associates Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 018598N) as New Statutory Auditors to fill the Casual Vacancy aroused due to the Resignation of M/s Aniket Goyal & Associates., Chartered Accountants (FRN. 022331C), M/s AKGVG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 018598N) shall hold office from 11th December, 2024 till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting pertaining to the Financial Year 2024 - 25

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

S. M. Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today, Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 decide the following matter: 1. Considered and approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

S. M. Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To fix the date time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM 3. To consider the increase in authorized capital of the company 4. Any other business matter with the permission of the Chairman. As attached.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

S. M. Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter as may be approved by the Chairperson. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

The Board approved the appointment of Ms. Megha Saraswat (Membership No. 72665) pursuant to recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f., 19th June, 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

S. M. Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results; Any other Businesses with the prior permission of chairperson. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

S. M. Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Attached As attached. Revised Material Event intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024