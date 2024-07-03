S P Capital Financing Ltd Summary

S P Capital Financing Limited was incorporated in 1983. The Company is engaged in Finance & Investment activities and in providingancillary services related to the said business activities. In 2020-21, the Company sold 1,25,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each of M/s. Pride And Expert Properties Private Limited in their Buyback of shares and Company has received payment of Rs.5,94,92,500/- for surrender of shares that helped Company to achieve after tax profit of Rs. 544.03 Crore during the year.