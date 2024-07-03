Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹66.99
Prev. Close₹66.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹66.99
Day's Low₹66.7
52 Week's High₹78
52 Week's Low₹22.88
Book Value₹40.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.09
P/E32.51
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield1.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.2
12.94
13.39
12.26
Net Worth
21.21
18.95
19.4
18.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.21
-4.31
0.72
-0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.55
1.57
0.84
0.5
2.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.55
1.57
0.84
0.5
2.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
1.52
5.35
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sureshchand Premchand Jain
Director
Meena Sureshchand Jain
Independent Director
Baldev Lakhmichand Boolani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Naik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
S P Capital Financing Limited was incorporated in 1983. The Company is engaged in Finance & Investment activities and in providingancillary services related to the said business activities. In 2020-21, the Company sold 1,25,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each of M/s. Pride And Expert Properties Private Limited in their Buyback of shares and Company has received payment of Rs.5,94,92,500/- for surrender of shares that helped Company to achieve after tax profit of Rs. 544.03 Crore during the year.
The S P Capital Financing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd is ₹40.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S P Capital Financing Ltd is 32.51 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S P Capital Financing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S P Capital Financing Ltd is ₹22.88 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S P Capital Financing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.79%, 3 Years at 29.98%, 1 Year at 139.64%, 6 Month at 58.46%, 3 Month at 28.81% and 1 Month at 6.44%.
