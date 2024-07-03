iifl-logo-icon 1
S P Capital Financing Ltd Share Price

66.7
(-0.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open66.99
  • Day's High66.99
  • 52 Wk High78
  • Prev. Close66.98
  • Day's Low66.7
  • 52 Wk Low 22.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E32.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.93
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.09
  • Div. Yield1.49
No Records Found

S P Capital Financing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

66.99

Prev. Close

66.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

66.99

Day's Low

66.7

52 Week's High

78

52 Week's Low

22.88

Book Value

40.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.09

P/E

32.51

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

1.49

S P Capital Financing Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 04 Sep, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

S P Capital Financing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S P Capital Financing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.90%

Non-Promoter- 29.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S P Capital Financing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.2

12.94

13.39

12.26

Net Worth

21.21

18.95

19.4

18.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.21

-4.31

0.72

-0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.55

1.57

0.84

0.5

2.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.55

1.57

0.84

0.5

2.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

1.52

5.35

0.01

S P Capital Financing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S P Capital Financing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sureshchand Premchand Jain

Director

Meena Sureshchand Jain

Independent Director

Baldev Lakhmichand Boolani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Naik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S P Capital Financing Ltd

Summary

S P Capital Financing Limited was incorporated in 1983. The Company is engaged in Finance & Investment activities and in providingancillary services related to the said business activities. In 2020-21, the Company sold 1,25,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each of M/s. Pride And Expert Properties Private Limited in their Buyback of shares and Company has received payment of Rs.5,94,92,500/- for surrender of shares that helped Company to achieve after tax profit of Rs. 544.03 Crore during the year.
Company FAQs

What is the S P Capital Financing Ltd share price today?

The S P Capital Financing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd is ₹40.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S P Capital Financing Ltd is 32.51 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S P Capital Financing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S P Capital Financing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S P Capital Financing Ltd is ₹22.88 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S P Capital Financing Ltd?

S P Capital Financing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.79%, 3 Years at 29.98%, 1 Year at 139.64%, 6 Month at 58.46%, 3 Month at 28.81% and 1 Month at 6.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S P Capital Financing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S P Capital Financing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.09 %

