S P Capital Financing Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.2
12.94
13.39
12.26
Net Worth
21.21
18.95
19.4
18.27
Minority Interest
Debt
55.88
14.26
4.91
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
78
33.21
24.31
18.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
69.33
31.04
7.36
2.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.09
0
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.36
1.03
11.41
13.73
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
1.34
11.86
14.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.31
-0.45
-0.28
Cash
7.98
0.63
5.1
1.73
Total Assets
76.95
32.79
23.87
18.14
