S P Capital Financing Ltd Balance Sheet

62.69
(2.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:49:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR S P Capital Financing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.2

12.94

13.39

12.26

Net Worth

21.21

18.95

19.4

18.27

Minority Interest

Debt

55.88

14.26

4.91

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.91

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

78

33.21

24.31

18.3

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

69.33

31.04

7.36

2.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.09

0

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.36

1.03

11.41

13.73

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

1.34

11.86

14.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.31

-0.45

-0.28

Cash

7.98

0.63

5.1

1.73

Total Assets

76.95

32.79

23.87

18.14

