S P Capital Financing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

57.22
(-4.76%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2

1.13

0.6

0.37

2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2

1.13

0.6

0.37

2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.05

1.52

0.02

0

Total Income

2.17

1.18

2.12

0.39

2

Total Expenditure

0.77

0.46

0.36

0.22

1.83

PBIDT

1.4

0.72

1.76

0.17

0.17

Interest

0.87

0.15

0.06

0

0

PBDT

0.53

0.57

1.69

0.17

0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.18

0.14

0.37

0.04

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.35

0.42

1.32

0.12

0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.35

0.42

1.32

0.12

0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.35

0.42

1.32

0.12

0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.58

0.7

2.2

0.21

0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

6.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

70

63.71

293.33

45.94

8.5

PBDTM(%)

26.5

50.44

281.66

45.94

8.5

PATM(%)

17.5

37.16

220

32.43

6

