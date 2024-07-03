S P Capital Financing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2
1.13
0.6
0.37
2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2
1.13
0.6
0.37
2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.05
1.52
0.02
0
Total Income
2.17
1.18
2.12
0.39
2
Total Expenditure
0.77
0.46
0.36
0.22
1.83
PBIDT
1.4
0.72
1.76
0.17
0.17
Interest
0.87
0.15
0.06
0
0
PBDT
0.53
0.57
1.69
0.17
0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.18
0.14
0.37
0.04
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.35
0.42
1.32
0.12
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.35
0.42
1.32
0.12
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.35
0.42
1.32
0.12
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.58
0.7
2.2
0.21
0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
6.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
70
63.71
293.33
45.94
8.5
PBDTM(%)
26.5
50.44
281.66
45.94
8.5
PATM(%)
17.5
37.16
220
32.43
6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.