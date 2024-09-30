AGM 30/09/2024 We attach herewith Proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company which was held on 30th September 2024 i.e today. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) We hereby submit Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)