Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Second Quarter and half year ended Ended 30th September 2024 We hereby submit financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 The Company hereby declares 10% (i.e Rs. 1/- per equity share) Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on August 13 2024 for Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Appointment of Mr. Arun Kumar Nayar as Additional Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled on May 29 2024 for Consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Further, we would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have not recommended any Dividend for F.Y 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR) - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024