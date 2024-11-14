iifl-logo-icon 1
S P Capital Financing Ltd Board Meeting

S P Capital Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Second Quarter and half year ended Ended 30th September 2024 We hereby submit financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 The Company hereby declares 10% (i.e Rs. 1/- per equity share) Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on August 13 2024 for Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Appointment of Mr. Arun Kumar Nayar as Additional Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled on May 29 2024 for Consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Further, we would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have not recommended any Dividend for F.Y 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR) - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SP CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (provisional) for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 We hereby submit the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

S P Capital Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

