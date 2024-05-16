Rsdhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORTRs/dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF S & T CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of 8 & T CORPORATION LIMITED (the “Company ), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Audit Procedures in relation to Key Audit matters include obtaining an understanding of the system, process and controls implemented by the company for recording the related party transactions and revenue recognition policy adopted by the management

e The Share of Profit & Interest for the FY 2023-24 from the firms in which the company is partner is not accounted for as the Books of accounts of the firms are not finalized & the effects on the financial statements have not been determined. e The share of Firm Tax for the previous FY of the firms in which the company is partner amounting to Rs. 3, 61,622.10 is accounted in this financial year as firms books of accounts were finalized only after the company’s previous financial year accounts were finalized. e During the year under review company had established a LLP in the name of SSAVAI

SMART ABODES LLP with initial capital of Rs.1,00,000/- wherein 95% stake is held by the company & subsidiary LLP is yet to commence business operations

Other Information

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditor’s report(s) thereon. The Company’s annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements and Board of Directors’ Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statement and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

‘We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

‘We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Asrequired by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order , 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) Our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 2B (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Audit and Auditors Rules, 2014.

) ‘With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

‘With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i, The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statement

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds other than borrowed from directors of the company or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) And (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2024.

Based on our examination which included test checks the Company has used accounting software’s for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. We did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For JPMK AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants FRN- 124193W

Partner (Membership No.155845) UDIN- 24155845BKCFOK6731 Place: MUMBAI Date: 16/05/2024

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF S & T CORPORATION LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of S & T CORPORATION LIMITED of even date)

i (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programmer of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programmer, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification,

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory & hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of [ 5 core, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has made investments and has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

Sr. Name of Party Relationship with Company Year End Balance (inRs.) 1 RAJYOG ENTERPRISE-LOAN ACCOUNT PARTNER IN PARTNERSHIP FIRM 1,99,72,276.48 2 RAJYOG ENTERPRISE- PARTNERS CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS CAPITAL-27^ PARTNER IN PARTNERSHIP FIRM 27,000/- 3 RAJ YOG CONSTRUCTION- LOAN ACCOUNT PARTNER IN PARTNERSHIP FIRM 3,58.388.92 4 RAJ YOG CONSTRUCTION- PARTNERS CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS CAPlTAL-22% PARTNER IN PARTNERSHIP FIRM 2,200- 5 RAJ YOG REAL TORS-LOAN ACCOUNT PARTNER IN PARTNERSHIP FIRM 7,53.28.316 32 6 RAJ YOG REALTORS- CONTRIBITT ION TOWARDS CAPITAL-37 ,S% PARTNER IN PARTNERSHIP FIRM 37,5006 7 SSAVAI ABODES LLP SUBSIDIARY LLP OF COMPANY CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION 95.000.- g SSAVAI ABODES LLP-ADVANCE GIVEN SUBSIDIARY LLPOF COM PANT 8,00.000 •

SMART ABODES LLP with initial capital of Rs.1,00,000/- wherein 95% stake is held by the company & subsidiary LLP is yet to commence business operations

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of interest free loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the repayment of principal has not been stipulated.

According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act” ). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Income-Tax or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order in not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

Xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in

Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(C) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

Xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Oder is not applicable.

Xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

XV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

XVi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

() The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has no CIC as part of the Group.

Xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year and profit in the immediately preceding financial year.

Xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

Xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the other information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Company’s annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

(XX)Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For JPMK AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants FRN- 124193W

Partner (Membership No.155845) UDIN-24155845BKCFOK6731 Place: MUMBAI Date: 16/05/2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of S & T Corporation Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2A (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We audited the interal financial controls with reference to financial statements of S& T Corporation Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate intemal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Intemal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective company‘s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment. Including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the intemal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statement

A company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For JPMK AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants FRN- 124193W

Partner (Membership No.155845) UDIN-24155845BKCFOK6731 Place: MUMBAI Date: 16/05/2024

Independent Auditors’ Certificate on Compliance with the Corporate Governance requirement under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

TO THE MEMBER OF S & T CORPORATION LIMITED

We, JPMK AND COMPANY, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of S & T Corporation Limited (“the Company ), have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by the Company, for the year ended on 31* March, 2024, as stipulated in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of regulation 46(2) and paras C & D of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations).

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY

2. The compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the Management. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control and procedures to ensure compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance stipulated in the Listing Regulations.

AUDITORS’ RESPONSIBILITY

3. Our responsibility is limited to examining the procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

‘We have examined the books of account and other relevant records and documents maintained by the Company for the purposes of providing reasonable assurance on the compliance with Corporate Governance requirements by the Company.

‘We have carried out an examination of the relevant records of the Company in accordance with the Guidance Note on Certification of Corporate Governance (the guidance note) issued by the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI), & the Standards on Auditing (SA’s)specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 in so far as applicable for the purpose of this certificate and as per the Guidance Note on Reports or Certificates for Special Purposes (Revised 2016) issued by the ICAI which requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAL

6. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

OPINION

7. Based on our examination of the relevant records and according to the information and explanations provided to us and the representations provided by the Management, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of regulation 46(2) and paras C and D of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations during the year ended 31* March, 2024.

‘We state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the Management has conducted the affairs of the Company

9. This report is addresses to and provided to the members of the Company solely for the purpose of enabling it to comply with its obligations under the Listing Regulations with reference to compliance with relevant regulations of Corporate Governance and should not be used by any other person or for any other purpose. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care or for any other purpose or to any other party to whom it is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing. We have no responsibility to update this report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of this report.

*JPMK AND COMPANY

Chartered Accountants FRN- 124193W