SectorRealty
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹9.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹9.75
Day's Low₹9.56
52 Week's High₹45.34
52 Week's Low₹8.86
Book Value₹4.2
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.43
P/E81.25
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.6
6.75
6.62
5.94
Net Worth
12.97
13.12
12.99
12.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.98
0.93
1.12
0.56
yoy growth (%)
5.62
-16.49
97.06
-57.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.12
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.68
0.63
0.65
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.13
-0.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.39
-11.9
1.36
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.62
-16.49
97.06
-57.9
Op profit growth
5.63
-16.47
341.79
-65.92
EBIT growth
6.48
-2.54
-292.9
-4,520.65
Net profit growth
120.99
3,634.72
-102.39
-7,402.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.01
Other Operating Income
0.04
Other Income
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay S Savai
Independent Director
Tejas H Shah
Executive Director & CFO
Dhaval Ajay Savai
Executive Director & CFO
Trishana Ajay Savai
Independent Director
Pramit Shah
Independent Director
Nipun Zaveri
Independent Director
Ketan Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shailesh Paranjape
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
S & T Corporation Limited was incorporated in June, 1984. The Company after merger has been in a turnaround stage with new businesses, increased customer base and value. The Company started a venture in food industries. It further ventured into manufacturing of bakery products.During year 2011, the company entered into partnership with Rajyog Enterprise to purchase, acquire & sell properties & carry out real estate development work & sell shops/flats/premises constructed on said properties. The commercial production started in 2018. Promoters of the Company have a vision to take ahead real estate projects on large scale in Mumbai as well as other cities like Nashik & Goa. There is huge scope of land development, development and self redevelopment in Mumbai. The Promoters have further built many real estate projects in Mumbai as well as in other cities and have good hands-on experience in construction as well land development.The Company is doing various projects in Joint Ventures / Partnerships at Chembur, Malad & Goregaon. There is a good scope of development in these areas as there is a very good demand for residential and commercial spaces. Several factors of the Company have combined to push prices up in Mumbai. The wealth effect of rising income levels due to better wages, combined with the relentless growth of services (financial services, technology, BPO, retail, etc.), has spawned a huge unmet demand for quality residential as well as office space.
The S & T Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S & T Corporation Ltd is ₹30.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S & T Corporation Ltd is 81.25 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S & T Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S & T Corporation Ltd is ₹8.86 and ₹45.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S & T Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.72%, 3 Years at 29.40%, 1 Year at -71.95%, 6 Month at -56.67%, 3 Month at -28.47% and 1 Month at -15.14%.
