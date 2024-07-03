iifl-logo-icon 1
S & T Corporation Ltd Share Price

9.56
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.75
  • Day's High9.75
  • 52 Wk High45.34
  • Prev. Close9.75
  • Day's Low9.56
  • 52 Wk Low 8.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E81.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.2
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.43
  • Div. Yield0
S & T Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

9.75

Prev. Close

9.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

9.75

Day's Low

9.56

52 Week's High

45.34

52 Week's Low

8.86

Book Value

4.2

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.43

P/E

81.25

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

S & T Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

S & T Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

S & T Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.37%

Non-Promoter- 44.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S & T Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.6

6.75

6.62

5.94

Net Worth

12.97

13.12

12.99

12.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.98

0.93

1.12

0.56

yoy growth (%)

5.62

-16.49

97.06

-57.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.12

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.68

0.63

0.65

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.13

-0.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.39

-11.9

1.36

0.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.62

-16.49

97.06

-57.9

Op profit growth

5.63

-16.47

341.79

-65.92

EBIT growth

6.48

-2.54

-292.9

-4,520.65

Net profit growth

120.99

3,634.72

-102.39

-7,402.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0.01

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.01

Other Operating Income

0.04

Other Income

0.17

S & T Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S & T Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay S Savai

Independent Director

Tejas H Shah

Executive Director & CFO

Dhaval Ajay Savai

Executive Director & CFO

Trishana Ajay Savai

Independent Director

Pramit Shah

Independent Director

Nipun Zaveri

Independent Director

Ketan Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shailesh Paranjape

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S & T Corporation Ltd

Summary

Summary

S & T Corporation Limited was incorporated in June, 1984. The Company after merger has been in a turnaround stage with new businesses, increased customer base and value. The Company started a venture in food industries. It further ventured into manufacturing of bakery products.During year 2011, the company entered into partnership with Rajyog Enterprise to purchase, acquire & sell properties & carry out real estate development work & sell shops/flats/premises constructed on said properties. The commercial production started in 2018. Promoters of the Company have a vision to take ahead real estate projects on large scale in Mumbai as well as other cities like Nashik & Goa. There is huge scope of land development, development and self redevelopment in Mumbai. The Promoters have further built many real estate projects in Mumbai as well as in other cities and have good hands-on experience in construction as well land development.The Company is doing various projects in Joint Ventures / Partnerships at Chembur, Malad & Goregaon. There is a good scope of development in these areas as there is a very good demand for residential and commercial spaces. Several factors of the Company have combined to push prices up in Mumbai. The wealth effect of rising income levels due to better wages, combined with the relentless growth of services (financial services, technology, BPO, retail, etc.), has spawned a huge unmet demand for quality residential as well as office space.
Company FAQs

What is the S & T Corporation Ltd share price today?

The S & T Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of S & T Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S & T Corporation Ltd is ₹30.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S & T Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S & T Corporation Ltd is 81.25 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S & T Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S & T Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S & T Corporation Ltd is ₹8.86 and ₹45.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S & T Corporation Ltd?

S & T Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.72%, 3 Years at 29.40%, 1 Year at -71.95%, 6 Month at -56.67%, 3 Month at -28.47% and 1 Month at -15.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S & T Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S & T Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.63 %

