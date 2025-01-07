iifl-logo-icon 1
S & T Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.38
(-1.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.98

0.93

1.12

0.56

yoy growth (%)

5.62

-16.49

97.06

-57.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.12

-0.09

As % of sales

9

8.44

11.13

17.31

Other costs

-0.19

-0.19

-0.2

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.09

20.66

17.98

51.07

Operating profit

0.7

0.66

0.79

0.17

OPM

70.9

70.89

70.88

31.61

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.13

-0.51

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

3.87

0

Profit before tax

0.68

0.63

0.65

-0.34

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-0.35

0.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.68

0.63

0.65

-0.34

Exceptional items

0

-0.33

-0.64

0

Net profit

0.68

0.3

0

-0.34

yoy growth (%)

120.99

3,634.72

-102.39

-7,402.23

NPM

68.83

32.9

0.73

-60.53

