|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.98
0.93
1.12
0.56
yoy growth (%)
5.62
-16.49
97.06
-57.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.12
-0.09
As % of sales
9
8.44
11.13
17.31
Other costs
-0.19
-0.19
-0.2
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.09
20.66
17.98
51.07
Operating profit
0.7
0.66
0.79
0.17
OPM
70.9
70.89
70.88
31.61
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.13
-0.51
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
3.87
0
Profit before tax
0.68
0.63
0.65
-0.34
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-0.35
0.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.68
0.63
0.65
-0.34
Exceptional items
0
-0.33
-0.64
0
Net profit
0.68
0.3
0
-0.34
yoy growth (%)
120.99
3,634.72
-102.39
-7,402.23
NPM
68.83
32.9
0.73
-60.53
