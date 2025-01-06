iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S & T Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.56
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S & T Corporation Ltd

S & T Corporatio FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.68

0.63

0.65

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.13

-0.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.39

-11.9

1.36

0.55

Other operating items

Operating

1.04

-11.28

1.87

-0.3

Capital expenditure

-3.71

3.36

-0.69

-3.77

Free cash flow

-2.66

-7.92

1.18

-4.07

Equity raised

11.87

11.26

11.24

11.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.23

0.14

0.8

0.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.44

3.47

13.22

8.23

S & T Corporatio : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S & T Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.