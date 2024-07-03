S & T Corporation Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.01
Other Operating Income
0.04
Other Income
0.17
Total Income
0.21
Total Expenditure
0.35
PBIDT
-0.14
Interest
0
PBDT
-0.14
Depreciation
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
6.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,400
PBDTM(%)
-1,400
PATM(%)
-1,500
