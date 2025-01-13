S & T Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.6
6.75
6.62
5.94
Net Worth
12.97
13.12
12.99
12.31
Minority Interest
Debt
3.25
1.37
0.13
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.22
14.49
13.12
12.41
Fixed Assets
3.1
3.1
0.16
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.05
10.99
12.85
12.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
13.16
11.19
12.91
12.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.2
-0.06
-0.07
Cash
0.05
0.39
0.1
0.17
Total Assets
16.22
14.49
13.12
12.4
