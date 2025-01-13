iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S & T Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

9.02
(-2.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:46:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S & T Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.6

6.75

6.62

5.94

Net Worth

12.97

13.12

12.99

12.31

Minority Interest

Debt

3.25

1.37

0.13

0.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.22

14.49

13.12

12.41

Fixed Assets

3.1

3.1

0.16

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.05

10.99

12.85

12.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

13.16

11.19

12.91

12.11

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.2

-0.06

-0.07

Cash

0.05

0.39

0.1

0.17

Total Assets

16.22

14.49

13.12

12.4

S & T Corporatio : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S & T Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.