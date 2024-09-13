Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting. Please note that the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 13th September 2024 at 3:00 p.m. via Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means as per the relevant Circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Annual Report is also uploaded on the Companys website www.stcl.co.in Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 The 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of S & T Corporation Limited (the Company) was held earlier today i.e. on Friday, 13th September 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, gist of proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting is hereby enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)