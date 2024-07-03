S & T Corporation Ltd Summary

S & T Corporation Limited was incorporated in June, 1984. The Company after merger has been in a turnaround stage with new businesses, increased customer base and value. The Company started a venture in food industries. It further ventured into manufacturing of bakery products.During year 2011, the company entered into partnership with Rajyog Enterprise to purchase, acquire & sell properties & carry out real estate development work & sell shops/flats/premises constructed on said properties. The commercial production started in 2018. Promoters of the Company have a vision to take ahead real estate projects on large scale in Mumbai as well as other cities like Nashik & Goa. There is huge scope of land development, development and self redevelopment in Mumbai. The Promoters have further built many real estate projects in Mumbai as well as in other cities and have good hands-on experience in construction as well land development.The Company is doing various projects in Joint Ventures / Partnerships at Chembur, Malad & Goregaon. There is a good scope of development in these areas as there is a very good demand for residential and commercial spaces. Several factors of the Company have combined to push prices up in Mumbai. The wealth effect of rising income levels due to better wages, combined with the relentless growth of services (financial services, technology, BPO, retail, etc.), has spawned a huge unmet demand for quality residential as well as office space.