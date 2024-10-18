Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

S&T CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Result of the Company for the 2nd quarter of FY 2024-25 and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 18, 2024 had based on recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone operations and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company along with its Subsidiary Ssavai Abodes LLP (95% stake) for the Second quarter of FY 2024-25 and Half year ended on September 30, 2024. Copy of Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditor are enclosed herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:15 p.m. & concluded at 04:45 p.m. Kindly take the above intimation on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find en-closed the copies of newspaper advertisement published on 19th October 2024 of the newspaper Active Times (English Newspaper) and Mumbai Lakshadeep(Marathi Newspaper), regarding publishing of Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter of FY 2024-25 and half year ended on September 30, 2024 which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors, in their meet-ing held on October 18, 2024. The aforesaid financial results also uploaded on website of the Company. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

S&T CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 9 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Result of the Company for the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024. Please note that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which is closed from July 1 2024 in pursuance of Insider Trading Code of the Company shall remain closed until August 11 2024. Pursuant Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held today i.e. Friday, August 9, 2024 had based on recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone operations and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company along with its Subsidiary Ssavai Abodes LLP (95% stake) for the first quarter of FY 2024-25 and three months ended on June 30, 2024. Copy of Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors is enclosed herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 07:00 p.m. & concluded at 7:45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Pursuant Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held today i.e. on August 5, 2024 approved, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the appointment of M/s. MRL And Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, a Peer reviewed Firm (PR No. 013706) having Firm Registration No.138605W, as Statutory Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25, in casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. GPATS & Co, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor. The said appointment shall be subject to Shareholders confirmation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting or within 3 months from the date of appointment. Read less..

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

S&T CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company both on standalone and consolidated operations for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and also to consider recommendation of dividend if any for financial year 2023-24 subject to shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please note that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which is closed from April 1 2024 in pursuance of Insider Trading Code of the Company shall remain closed until May 18 2024. Request you to kindly take the same on record. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 16, 2024 (commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved audited standalone and consolidated financials statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024