To

The Members of

SAB INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SAB INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive Profit, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further describe d in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there-under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of

section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with."

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i) a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B) The company has no intangible assets hence the clause is not applicable.

b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventories were physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of accounts.

b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) During the year, the company has not made investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties hence clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (f) is not applicable to the company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company002E.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us

and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, income tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)? of the Order is not applicable to company.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)? of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

For S.C. Dewan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 000934N per S.C. Dewan Partner Place: Chandigarh Membership No.: 015678 Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN-24015678BKEKAE7029

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 7 OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Referred to in paragraph 7of our Report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SAB INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial control over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of internal financial control over financial reporting (the "Guidance Notes") and the standards on auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the guidance notes require that we comply with ethical requirements and planned and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls system over financial reporting, assessing the risks that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal financial controls over financial reporting

6. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1.) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company (2.) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company ; and (3.) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal financial controls over financial reporting

7. Because of the Inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management over-ride of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any evaluations of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024 based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.