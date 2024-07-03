Summary

SAB Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of SA Builders Limited in February,1983. The Company changed the name from SA Builders Limited to SAB Industries Limited in 2009. The Company is into the business of construction and engineering, real estate, information technology and trading. The Company is registered with various Government Bodies like Uttranchal PWD (B&R), HP PWD (B&R), Haryana PWD (B&R), PUDA and other Central Bodies as Class-1 contractors. This segment also provides consultancy in the field of civil engineering and preparation and award of claims.Besides these, the Infotech Division of the Company undertakes activities of an Internet Service Provider in Punjab Telecom Circle including Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula and parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The other important segment of activities of your Company is Development and Sale of Real Estate. During the year 2018, the company had an associate by the name of SAB Udyog Limited.Over the years, the Company has coupled technical expertise and engineering to deliver successful projects in the construction and civil engineering industry. In addition to undertaking projects in the areas of civil infrastructure & construction engineering, development of hi-tech industrial structures, mass housing complexes & townships, aviation structures, institutional & public utility facilities, and hospitality & recreation, and health care structures, SAB Industries has been a part and promoter of the Ste

