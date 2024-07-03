SectorConstruction
Open₹197.95
Prev. Close₹196.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹201.7
Day's Low₹187
52 Week's High₹359.2
52 Week's Low₹138.65
Book Value₹190.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)284.73
P/E0
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.21
15.21
15.21
15.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.04
205.23
213.16
126.65
Net Worth
295.25
220.44
228.37
141.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.24
9.97
29.33
19.33
yoy growth (%)
-87.53
-65.99
51.75
-55.34
Raw materials
-0.03
-2.01
-8.11
-10.31
As % of sales
2.48
20.19
27.64
53.33
Employee costs
-1.55
-2.77
-3.23
-2.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.98
4.35
0.69
5.18
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.45
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.4
-0.29
-0.62
Working capital
18.46
-10.24
5.1
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.53
-65.99
51.75
-55.34
Op profit growth
103.04
-624.37
-111.29
-116.21
EBIT growth
-78.32
82.14
-54.89
-20.33
Net profit growth
-176.19
878.83
-91.13
-4.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
45.52
0
0
1.24
9.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.52
0
0
1.24
9.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.11
18.51
47.03
22.77
6.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R K Garg
Director
H K Singhal
Additional Managing Director
Sanjay Garg
Independent Director
S S Virdi
Independent Director
Manju Lakhanpal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gurpreet Kaur
Independent Director
Surinder Kumar Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SAB Industries Ltd
Summary
SAB Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of SA Builders Limited in February,1983. The Company changed the name from SA Builders Limited to SAB Industries Limited in 2009. The Company is into the business of construction and engineering, real estate, information technology and trading. The Company is registered with various Government Bodies like Uttranchal PWD (B&R), HP PWD (B&R), Haryana PWD (B&R), PUDA and other Central Bodies as Class-1 contractors. This segment also provides consultancy in the field of civil engineering and preparation and award of claims.Besides these, the Infotech Division of the Company undertakes activities of an Internet Service Provider in Punjab Telecom Circle including Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula and parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The other important segment of activities of your Company is Development and Sale of Real Estate. During the year 2018, the company had an associate by the name of SAB Udyog Limited.Over the years, the Company has coupled technical expertise and engineering to deliver successful projects in the construction and civil engineering industry. In addition to undertaking projects in the areas of civil infrastructure & construction engineering, development of hi-tech industrial structures, mass housing complexes & townships, aviation structures, institutional & public utility facilities, and hospitality & recreation, and health care structures, SAB Industries has been a part and promoter of the Ste
Read More
The SAB Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹187.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SAB Industries Ltd is ₹284.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SAB Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SAB Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SAB Industries Ltd is ₹138.65 and ₹359.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SAB Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.00%, 3 Years at 18.61%, 1 Year at 34.85%, 6 Month at 11.16%, 3 Month at 3.01% and 1 Month at 7.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.