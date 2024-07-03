iifl-logo-icon 1
SAB Industries Ltd Share Price

187.2
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

  • Open197.95
  • Day's High201.7
  • 52 Wk High359.2
  • Prev. Close196.75
  • Day's Low187
  • 52 Wk Low 138.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value190.85
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)284.73
  • Div. Yield0
SAB Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

197.95

Prev. Close

196.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

201.7

Day's Low

187

52 Week's High

359.2

52 Week's Low

138.65

Book Value

190.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

284.73

P/E

0

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

SAB Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

SAB Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SAB Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SAB Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.21

15.21

15.21

15.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

280.04

205.23

213.16

126.65

Net Worth

295.25

220.44

228.37

141.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.24

9.97

29.33

19.33

yoy growth (%)

-87.53

-65.99

51.75

-55.34

Raw materials

-0.03

-2.01

-8.11

-10.31

As % of sales

2.48

20.19

27.64

53.33

Employee costs

-1.55

-2.77

-3.23

-2.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.98

4.35

0.69

5.18

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.45

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.4

-0.29

-0.62

Working capital

18.46

-10.24

5.1

-0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.53

-65.99

51.75

-55.34

Op profit growth

103.04

-624.37

-111.29

-116.21

EBIT growth

-78.32

82.14

-54.89

-20.33

Net profit growth

-176.19

878.83

-91.13

-4.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

45.52

0

0

1.24

9.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.52

0

0

1.24

9.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.11

18.51

47.03

22.77

6.62

SAB Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SAB Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R K Garg

Director

H K Singhal

Additional Managing Director

Sanjay Garg

Independent Director

S S Virdi

Independent Director

Manju Lakhanpal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gurpreet Kaur

Independent Director

Surinder Kumar Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SAB Industries Ltd

Summary

Summary

SAB Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of SA Builders Limited in February,1983. The Company changed the name from SA Builders Limited to SAB Industries Limited in 2009. The Company is into the business of construction and engineering, real estate, information technology and trading. The Company is registered with various Government Bodies like Uttranchal PWD (B&R), HP PWD (B&R), Haryana PWD (B&R), PUDA and other Central Bodies as Class-1 contractors. This segment also provides consultancy in the field of civil engineering and preparation and award of claims.Besides these, the Infotech Division of the Company undertakes activities of an Internet Service Provider in Punjab Telecom Circle including Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula and parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The other important segment of activities of your Company is Development and Sale of Real Estate. During the year 2018, the company had an associate by the name of SAB Udyog Limited.Over the years, the Company has coupled technical expertise and engineering to deliver successful projects in the construction and civil engineering industry. In addition to undertaking projects in the areas of civil infrastructure & construction engineering, development of hi-tech industrial structures, mass housing complexes & townships, aviation structures, institutional & public utility facilities, and hospitality & recreation, and health care structures, SAB Industries has been a part and promoter of the Ste
Company FAQs

What is the SAB Industries Ltd share price today?

The SAB Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹187.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of SAB Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SAB Industries Ltd is ₹284.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SAB Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SAB Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SAB Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SAB Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SAB Industries Ltd is ₹138.65 and ₹359.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SAB Industries Ltd?

SAB Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.00%, 3 Years at 18.61%, 1 Year at 34.85%, 6 Month at 11.16%, 3 Month at 3.01% and 1 Month at 7.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SAB Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SAB Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.43 %

