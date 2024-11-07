iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SAB Industries Ltd Board Meeting

175
(-4.87%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:50:00 PM

SAB Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 alongwith limited review report. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07/11/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
SAB Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 13.08..2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
SAB Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 30/05/2024 at Chandigarh, approved the following: - Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (Copy of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Auditors Report along with declaration of unmodified opinion is attached herewith). - Appointment of M/s S.K. Sikka & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. - Appointment of M/s Gupta Abhinav & Associates, Chartered Accountants an Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. The meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.15 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SAB Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

SAB Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SAB Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.