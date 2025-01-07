Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.24
9.97
29.33
19.33
yoy growth (%)
-87.53
-65.99
51.75
-55.34
Raw materials
-0.03
-2.01
-8.11
-10.31
As % of sales
2.48
20.19
27.64
53.33
Employee costs
-1.55
-2.77
-3.23
-2.22
As % of sales
125.08
27.81
11.01
11.48
Other costs
-1.08
-5.89
-17.85
-7.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.5
59.05
60.87
41.33
Operating profit
-1.43
-0.7
0.13
-1.19
OPM
-115.08
-7.06
0.45
-6.15
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.45
-0.23
Interest expense
-4.18
-1.19
-2.35
-1.58
Other income
3
6.62
3.36
8.18
Profit before tax
-2.98
4.35
0.69
5.18
Taxes
-0.02
-0.4
-0.29
-0.62
Tax rate
0.91
-9.38
-42.02
-12.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3
3.94
0.4
4.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3
3.94
0.4
4.55
yoy growth (%)
-176.19
878.83
-91.13
-4.56
NPM
-242.06
39.59
1.37
23.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.