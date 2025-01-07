iifl-logo-icon 1
SAB Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

190.75
(1.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:35:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.24

9.97

29.33

19.33

yoy growth (%)

-87.53

-65.99

51.75

-55.34

Raw materials

-0.03

-2.01

-8.11

-10.31

As % of sales

2.48

20.19

27.64

53.33

Employee costs

-1.55

-2.77

-3.23

-2.22

As % of sales

125.08

27.81

11.01

11.48

Other costs

-1.08

-5.89

-17.85

-7.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.5

59.05

60.87

41.33

Operating profit

-1.43

-0.7

0.13

-1.19

OPM

-115.08

-7.06

0.45

-6.15

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.45

-0.23

Interest expense

-4.18

-1.19

-2.35

-1.58

Other income

3

6.62

3.36

8.18

Profit before tax

-2.98

4.35

0.69

5.18

Taxes

-0.02

-0.4

-0.29

-0.62

Tax rate

0.91

-9.38

-42.02

-12.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3

3.94

0.4

4.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3

3.94

0.4

4.55

yoy growth (%)

-176.19

878.83

-91.13

-4.56

NPM

-242.06

39.59

1.37

23.54

