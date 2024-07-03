SAB Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.81
13.17
21.15
5.01
15.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.81
13.17
21.15
5.01
15.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.6
0.1
0.92
34.51
Total Income
8.99
13.76
21.24
5.93
49.52
Total Expenditure
8.5
14.66
34.26
14.03
15.2
PBIDT
0.48
-0.9
-13.02
-8.1
34.32
Interest
0.64
0.81
3.45
1.16
0.57
PBDT
-0.16
-1.71
-16.47
-9.25
33.75
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.14
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.07
0.08
-0.14
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.07
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.23
-1.85
-16.77
-9.15
33.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.23
-1.85
-16.77
-9.15
33.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.23
-1.85
-16.77
-9.15
33.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.15
-1.22
-11.02
-6.01
22.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.21
15.21
15.21
15.21
15.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.44
-6.83
-61.56
-161.67
228.64
PBDTM(%)
-1.81
-12.98
-77.87
-184.63
224.85
PATM(%)
-2.61
-14.04
-79.29
-182.63
223.65
