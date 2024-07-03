iifl-logo-icon 1
SAB Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

190
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.81

13.17

21.15

5.01

15.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.81

13.17

21.15

5.01

15.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.6

0.1

0.92

34.51

Total Income

8.99

13.76

21.24

5.93

49.52

Total Expenditure

8.5

14.66

34.26

14.03

15.2

PBIDT

0.48

-0.9

-13.02

-8.1

34.32

Interest

0.64

0.81

3.45

1.16

0.57

PBDT

-0.16

-1.71

-16.47

-9.25

33.75

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.14

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.07

0.08

-0.14

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.07

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.23

-1.85

-16.77

-9.15

33.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.23

-1.85

-16.77

-9.15

33.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.23

-1.85

-16.77

-9.15

33.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.15

-1.22

-11.02

-6.01

22.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.21

15.21

15.21

15.21

15.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.44

-6.83

-61.56

-161.67

228.64

PBDTM(%)

-1.81

-12.98

-77.87

-184.63

224.85

PATM(%)

-2.61

-14.04

-79.29

-182.63

223.65

