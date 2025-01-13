SAB Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.21
15.21
15.21
15.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.04
205.23
213.16
126.65
Net Worth
295.25
220.44
228.37
141.86
Minority Interest
Debt
52.77
48.82
27.3
47.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.52
43.95
50.3
15.84
Total Liabilities
420.54
313.21
305.97
204.73
Fixed Assets
23.83
22.37
25.89
25.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
313.51
211.1
234.23
110.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
68.41
77.3
44.38
53.24
Inventories
155.77
150.11
77.25
54.09
Inventory Days
15,878.58
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.95
16.01
19.82
19.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.83
-2.33
-4.41
-3.7
Creditor Days
1,086.16
Other Current Liabilities
-100.48
-86.49
-48.28
-17.11
Cash
14.8
2.43
1.48
15.25
Total Assets
420.55
313.2
305.98
204.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.