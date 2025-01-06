SAB Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.98
4.35
0.69
5.18
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.45
-0.23
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.4
-0.29
-0.62
Working capital
18.46
-10.24
5.1
-0.53
Other operating items
Operating
15.08
-6.65
5.05
3.78
Capital expenditure
0.6
-0.76
2.48
0.72
Free cash flow
15.68
-7.42
7.53
4.51
Equity raised
224.36
256.46
310.05
179.42
Investing
50.2
-104.44
27.75
124.08
Financing
29.13
31.97
12.3
-0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
319.38
176.56
357.63
307.63
