SAB Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

190
(-3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR SAB Industries Ltd

SAB Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.98

4.35

0.69

5.18

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.45

-0.23

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.4

-0.29

-0.62

Working capital

18.46

-10.24

5.1

-0.53

Other operating items

Operating

15.08

-6.65

5.05

3.78

Capital expenditure

0.6

-0.76

2.48

0.72

Free cash flow

15.68

-7.42

7.53

4.51

Equity raised

224.36

256.46

310.05

179.42

Investing

50.2

-104.44

27.75

124.08

Financing

29.13

31.97

12.3

-0.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

319.38

176.56

357.63

307.63

