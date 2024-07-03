SAB Industries Ltd Summary

SAB Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of SA Builders Limited in February,1983. The Company changed the name from SA Builders Limited to SAB Industries Limited in 2009. The Company is into the business of construction and engineering, real estate, information technology and trading. The Company is registered with various Government Bodies like Uttranchal PWD (B&R), HP PWD (B&R), Haryana PWD (B&R), PUDA and other Central Bodies as Class-1 contractors. This segment also provides consultancy in the field of civil engineering and preparation and award of claims.Besides these, the Infotech Division of the Company undertakes activities of an Internet Service Provider in Punjab Telecom Circle including Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula and parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The other important segment of activities of your Company is Development and Sale of Real Estate. During the year 2018, the company had an associate by the name of SAB Udyog Limited.Over the years, the Company has coupled technical expertise and engineering to deliver successful projects in the construction and civil engineering industry. In addition to undertaking projects in the areas of civil infrastructure & construction engineering, development of hi-tech industrial structures, mass housing complexes & townships, aviation structures, institutional & public utility facilities, and hospitality & recreation, and health care structures, SAB Industries has been a part and promoter of the Steel Strips Group with diversified interests in hi-tech manufacturing, construction & civil engineering, petrochemicals, Information Technology, agro ch emicals and retail development and management. Leveraging its extensive experience in construction and civil engineering and management of high technology businesses, the Company recently forayed into mass real estate development comprising quality group housing, township development.The Scheme for Amalgamation of Steel Strips Limited with the Company and their respective shareholders was effective from 19.10.2021. In terms of the said Scheme, the Board of Directors at its th meeting held on 12 November, 2021 has allotted 21706 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each to the eligible shareholders of Steel Strips Limited on 03.11.2021 in the ratio of 1 fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Rs 10/- each of the Company for every 350 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Steel Strips Limited held by the equity shareholders of Steel Strips Limited in year 2021-22.