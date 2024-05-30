SAB Industries Ltd Management Discussions

MACRO ECONOMIC REVIEW

Infrastructure sector is a key driver for the Indian economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling Indias overall development and enjoys intense focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class infrastructure in the country. India stands out as the fastest-growing large economy, projecting robust real GDP growth around 7 percent in the fiscal year 2024-25, which is expected to be sustained in the next fiscal year Despite global challenges, including low productivity and geopolitical tensions, Indias comprehensive infrastructure approach positions it as a beacon of resilience and economic vitality.

Being one of the most resilient sectors, it plays a crucial role in accelerating Indias overall development, thereby driving its economic growth. India has to enhance its infrastructure to reach its 2025 economic growth target of US$ 5 trillion. Increased government spending on more extensive scale projects offers strength to Indias competitiveness across the globe. Infrastructure is a key enabler in helping India become a US$ 26 trillion economy.

Investments

Indias infrastructure sector is poised for strong growth, with planned investments amounting to US$1.4 trillion by 2025. Government has launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) combined with other initiatives such as ‘Make in India and the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to augment the growth of the infrastructure sector. NIP program outlines the injection of massive capital into various sub-sectors, including energy, roads, railways, and urban development. This unprecedented push is expected to spawn associated industries, create jobs, and stimulate the economy. Specific focus areas are the expansion of public digital infrastructure, clean and renewable energy projects, and establishing resilient urban infrastructure. This ambitious undertaking seeks to enhance Indias global competitiveness and improve the quality of life across its vast populace.

India is witnessing significant interest from international investors in the infrastructure space. Emphasizing the importance of investment for creating modern infrastructure, seven engines of growth have been identified — roads, railways, ports, airports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure, Indian government has given the much-needed push to the infrastructure sector. As per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDIs in the development and construction sector stood at US$ 26.54 billion and US$ 33.52 billion, respectively, between the period of April 2000 and December 2023.

Govt. Initiatives for the Sector

• The US$ 1.3 trillion national master plan for infrastructure, Gati Shakti, which is a 100 lakh-crore project has been a forerunner to bring about systemic and effective reforms in the sector, and has already shown a significant headway.

• Indias government has announced plans to increase its capital expenditure on infrastructure projects to rupees () 11.11 trillion ($134bn) in its interim budget for 2024-2025, up 11% from the previous fiscal year, boosting the funds available for the sector for the fourth consecutive year.

• The earmarked spending for infrastructure for the next fiscal year is expected to account for 3.4% of the south Asian economys GDP.

• The full and final budget for financial year 2024-25 will be presented in July, after the Indian general elections and formation of a new government in June 2024.

• government has allotted 2.78 trillion to the Ministry of Transport & Highways for the development of road infrastructure across the country.

a) OPPORTUNITIES AND STRENGTHS

The Company has a well diversified business portfolio spread across various business verticals viz., Buildings & Housing, Roads, Water & Environment, Irrigation, Power and Railways. The Company has significant experience in construction sector and is recognized as one of the key construction players in the country. It has carried out variety of projects across the country. Our core strength is our people who carry several years of industry experience in various domains including engineering, design, construction, procurement, planning, etc.

b) FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, there is no change in capital of the Company. We are glad to inform that real estate project i.e. Steel Strips Highway Towers has received good response from the home buyers. Encouraged by the interest shown by buyers in this housing project, your Company has made changes in the layout plan of Phase-2 of this project, which will bring in substantial additional saleable area which will result in improved revenues in the current & future years as compared to last year.

The Company owns big chunks of land at prime locations in the State of Punjab and Haryana and intends to use these for following projects: -

Company owns prime piece of land comprising 44 Kille (appox 36 acres) at Village Sarsini near Lalru (Punjab) on Chandigarh-Ambala Highway and intends to develop this land into Mix Use Land Project comprising industrial plots alongwith the residential complex for the users. Company owns another 16 acres of land in Distt Sangrur (Punjab) on State Highway and 11 acres of land at Amloh in Distt. Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab). Both these lands are situated close to industrial zones and Company intends to develop these lands to be sold as industrial plots of different sizes.

Company also owns premium piece of land at Sohna, Gurgaon (Haryana). Gurgaon is also known as financial and technology hub and is home to many of Indias and Fortune 500 companies and is one of the most promising real estate market which has huge demand for Luxury, Ultra Luxury Housing and Farm Houses. Company plans to enter this lucrative market in near future and develop this land for upscale farm houses. This will significantly increase the Companys topline & bottomline in the coming years.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the total revenue has been to the tune of 4859.29 lakh as against 1327.54 lakh during the previous year. The Company earned a profit of 644.77 lakh before interest & depreciation as against profit of 909.13 lakh in the previous year. The net profit after tax is to the tune of 84.63 lakh as compared to net profit of 868.86 lakh in the previous year which has been on account of increase in other income from profit on sale of Agricultural Land etc.

The Company has effective and robust system of internal controls to help management review the effectiveness of the financial and operating controls and assurance about adherence to companys laid down systems and procedures. Proper controls are in place, which are reviewed at regular intervals to ensure that transactions are properly authorized & correctly reported and assets are safeguarded. The Audit Committee periodically reviews the findings and recommendations of the Auditors and takes necessary corrective actions as deemed necessary.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company has a robust Enterprise Risk Management process in place, which is a holistic, integrated and structured approach to manage risks with the objective of maximizing shareholders value.

The risk management process broadly consists of identification, assessment, mitigation, prioritization and monitoring of risks. The ERM process allows the company to:

• Enhance confidence in achieving its desired goals and objectives

• Effectively restrain threats to acceptable levels

• Take informed decisions about exploiting opportunities

Owing to the nature of the industry the Company operates in, it is exposed to a variety of risk factors which are broadly categorized into technical, physical, construction, performance and legal risks.

A tight risk process is carried out from initial stage to project completion stage to manage, mitigate and monitor these risks by adopting specific risk mitigation measures. During the year, the Board has reviewed the process and the Risks that have been identified for the business. Some of these key risks that the Company faces along with their mitigation strategies adopted are listed below:

Risk Type Key Risks Risk Impact Risk Mitigation Strategy Incomplete Design High • Carrying out extensive due diligence during the project initial phase • Bidding for those works which are closely aligned with our core strengths Technical Risks Inadequate Specifications High • Carrying out exhaustive due diligence before and during the bid phase • Incorporating contingency for inadequate specifications in the price bids • Engaging with clients and their representatives on a regular basis Insufficient Resources of Construction Materials Medium • Strong and efficient resources planning, both at the corporate and project levels. • Strong management of vendors and subcontractors • Carrying out due diligence on vendors and sub-contractors before entering into agreements with them Physical Risks Equipment Damage/ Failure Medium • Own a sizeable equipment base, specifically those, which are frequently used in our operations thus reducing dependence on equipment vendors • Following a strict preventive and corrective maintenance schedule • Strong relationship with equipment vendors for renting equipment • Strong management of equipment vendors including rating their performance Labor Injuries Low • Strong implementation and monitoring of health and safety protocols to prevent injuries • Designated safety personnel at sites. • Periodical reporting on safety and health issues • Conducting training programs on health and safety issues Construction Risks Labour Productivity Medium • Ensure safe, clean and hygienic work environment at all work locations. • Strong track record in maintaining labour. • Regular monitoring and ensuring strong controls to ensure adherence to timelines and quality Theft Low • Strong monitoring and control to prevent theft • Penalizing defaulters without exception Performance Achieving Required Quality Medium • Regular inspection of works and reporting to clients • Strong adherence to specifications and timelines • Constant engagement with clients and their representatives • Reliable Quality assurance programs Risks Meeting Client Expectations Medium • Experienced workforce, Regular engagement with clients • Response mechanisms to address issues raised by clients and their representatives Legal Risks Claims, Disputes & Litigations Medium • Engagement with clients to capture and address litigious issues upfront • Proper and thorough documentation on each project from the pre bid stage • In-house Contracts and Claims team. • Legal firm onboard to handle pre-legal claims and/or litigations Keeping ourselves abreast on regulatory issues

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys Objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking" within the meaning of applicable Securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.