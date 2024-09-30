Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday the 30th day of September 2024 at Regd. Office. Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 -Change in Management (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)