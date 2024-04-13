|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Apr 2024
|6 May 2024
|Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on April 06, 2024. SABAR FLEX INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 06-May-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/04/2024) Sabar Flex India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 06, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
