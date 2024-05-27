To

The Members of

SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD

Report on Audit of the Financial Statements

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year ended 31st March 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements except the Matters described in "Annexure C" give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to the matters described in "Annexure C", the effects/ possible effects of which and matters where we are unable to obtain appropriate audit evidences, individually or in aggregate, are material to the financial statements.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters: Description of Key Audit Matter

Evaluation of tax positions How the matter was addressed in our audit The key audit matter No such matters

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the matters described in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph ,in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘ Annexure B.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) "Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that the audit trail feature of BUSY software used by the company to maintain Books of Account records did not operate throughout the year 2023-24"

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations and the impact on its financial position - refer note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For M/s R.P.Khandelwal & Associates Chartered Accountan: (Firm Registration No. 001795C Place:-JAIPUR (R.P.Khandelwal) Partner Date: 27.05.2024 (Membership No.071002) UDIN: 24071002BKDBLY3883

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

1) (A)

(i) The Company has maintained proper records and registers showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management of the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years as explained by the management. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(C) The Company had immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)

(c) of the Order is applicable. Proper records and registers have maintained.

(D) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(E) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

2) (A) The Company is a manufacturing company, Accordingly, it holds physical inventories in the form of raw material and WIP and accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us inventory has been physically verified by the management. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(B)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in shares of other companies.

As per the explanation provided to us. The Company had provided guarantees; same is stated in the financial statement.

(A) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to subsidiaries as below:

Particulars Loans (Rs.In Lacs) NIL

(a). According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in the case of loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(c). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given.

(d). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(e). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Company has not provided any security as specified under Section 186 of the Act. Further, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans given, guarantees provided and investments made.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7) (A) As explained to us, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, according to the information & explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues, which were in arrear as at 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six month from the date they become payable.

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise or Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following demands:-

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise or Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following demands:-

Sr. No. Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period for which the amount relates Amount deposited (under Protest) (in Rs.) Remarks, if any 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand (TDS) for F.Y. 2019-20 899700 F.Y. 2019-20 0 Pending before A.O. 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand (TDS) for F.Y. 2020-21 167950 F.Y. 2020-21 0 ..do.. 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand (TDS) for F.Y. 2017-18 106890 F.Y. 2021-22 0 ..do.. 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand (TDS) for F.Y. 2018-19 1040 F.Y. 2022-23 0 ..do.. 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand (TDS Prior Years 85970 Up to FY-201819 85970 ..do.. 6 Income Tax Act, 1961 Prior Years-TDS demand 430754.98 430754.98 ...do..

Sr. No. Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period for which the amount relates Amount deposited (under Protest) (in Rs.) Remarks, if any 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand for A.Y. 2013-14 6055390 A.Y. 2013-14 0.00 Demand raised u/s.154 of I.T.Act,1961 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand for A.Y. 2012.13 5150 A.Y. 2012-13 0.00 Demand raised u/s.143(1a)of I.T.Act,1961 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand for A.Y. 2019-20 258491 A.Y. 2019-20 0.00 .do.. 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand for A.Y. 2018-19 317820 A.Y. 2018-19 0.00 .do.. 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand for A.Y. 2023-2024 85880 A.Y 2023-24 0.00 ...do

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(C) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(D) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(E) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does hold investment in associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(F) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

10) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(C) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) (A)Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(B) Internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit has not been provided to us.

15) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16) (A) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(B) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(C) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For M/s R.P.Khandelwal & Associates

Chartered Accountant

(Firm Registration No.001795C)

Place:-JAIPUR (R.P.Khandelwal) Partner Date: 27.05.2024 (Membership No.071002) UDIN: 24071002BKDBLY3883

Annexure C - Referred to in our report under "Basis of Qualified Opinion" paragraph

1) The total turnover of Salt (Edible Salt) is being booked on MRP basis, as per policy of the company, in the Profit and Loss statement and subsequently the credit notes were issued to vendors and shown as Dealer & Distributor discount hence, approximately 58% of Trade Discount is shown.

2) For Hospitality division of Company, the physical accounting records for the period from April 21 to November ‘21 are not available as they are detained with GST department for scrutiny, and not yet released.

3) IND AS compliance for preparing financial statements

According to Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 company M/s SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD is required to comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1st April, 2017 but the company has been preparing and presenting their financial statements according to Accounting Policies (GAAP).

4) Consolidation requirements as per section 129(3) of Companies Act, 2013

As per section 129 (3) of companies act, 2013, where a company has one or more subsidiaries, it shall, in addition to financial statements provided under sub-section (2), prepare a consolidated financial statement of the company and of all the subsidiaries in the same form and manner as that of its own which shall also be laid before the annual general meeting of the company along with the laying of its financial statement under sub-section (2): Provided that the company shall also attach along with its financial statement, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of its subsidiary or subsidiaries in such form as may be prescribed: Provided further that the Central Government may provide for the consolidation of accounts of companies in such manner as may be prescribed. For the purposes of this sub-section, the word "subsidiary" shall include associate company and joint venture.

M/s SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD has significant influence and control of 49.66% in M/s FORTRESS HOTELS & RESORTS PVT LTD, but the company is not preparing its financials as per section 129(3) of Companies Act, 2013.

5) TRADE RECEIVABLES

In the case of Trade Receivables, there is no age wise classification for trade receivables for more than six months and less than six months. Aging of trade receivable above six months have not been prepared and provided to us. Therefore, we are unable to comment upon correctness of provision to be made against doubtful and unrecoverable trade receivables. The company has not provided debtor balance confirmations for some trade receivables.

6) Balance Sheet disclosure requirements as per Schedule III

The balance sheet of the company is to be prepared as per schedule III with some of disclosures. i.e current maturities of terms loans. The company has not disclosed these requirements while preparing their financial statements.

For M/s R.P.Khandelwal & Associates

Chartered Accountant