iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Share Price

25.7
(-9.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.55
  • Day's High28.55
  • 52 Wk High34.72
  • Prev. Close28.29
  • Day's Low25.47
  • 52 Wk Low 15.47
  • Turnover (lac)14.27
  • P/E40.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.71
  • EPS0.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)107.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

28.55

Prev. Close

28.29

Turnover(Lac.)

14.27

Day's High

28.55

Day's Low

25.47

52 Week's High

34.72

52 Week's Low

15.47

Book Value

11.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

107.87

P/E

40.41

EPS

0.7

Divi. Yield

0

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 52.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42

42

24.18

24.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.55

4.32

4.24

4.21

Net Worth

46.55

46.32

28.42

28.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.03

28.28

23.25

22.99

yoy growth (%)

6.19

21.6

1.14

4.16

Raw materials

-7.83

-12.28

-8.27

-7.93

As % of sales

26.07

43.44

35.58

34.51

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.81

-1.51

-1.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

0.12

0.42

0.39

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.69

-1.57

-1.8

Tax paid

-0.87

-0.02

-0.21

-0.97

Working capital

4.51

-3.61

5.09

8.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.19

21.6

1.14

4.16

Op profit growth

-1.17

-19.63

0.09

-0.05

EBIT growth

5.82

-13.48

8.46

4.51

Net profit growth

-751.54

-50.12

-136.36

-161.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Girdhar Saboo

Director

Sangita Devi

Independent Director

Nagendra Singh

Independent Director

Madan Singh Jain

Whole-time Director

Kamal Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Kamal Sharma

Additional Director

Gopal Kumawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhima Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd

Summary

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd (SSCL) was incorporated on 22 Nov.93. The Company was promoted by Girdhar Saboo. Other Group Companies include Abrasive Emery Industries, Saboo Engineering Works, Ambika Stone Manufacturing, etc. Presently, the Company is the largest salt refinery in North India producing Surya Iodized Salt, Tota Iodized Salt, Saboo Iodized Salt and all types of Industrial Salt. The Company commenced its business of Salt manufacturing in the year 1993. It came out with a Rs 4 Cr. Public Issue in Mar.95 to part-finance manufacturing facilities for one lac tpa of refined iodised salt and to meet working capital requirement. Total costs were estimated at Rs 14.5 cr. Commercial production was to commence on 1 Apr.95. The company has a Rs 9.20-cr firm export order from P D & Company, Bangladesh. The company successfully launched the consumer packs under the brand names of Surya & Saboo.During the year 2017-18, Company got into the line of Hotel & Resort business. During the year 2018-19, it started operation in its new Hotel unit called as Samskara Resort in Jaipur from September 2018.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd share price today?

The Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd is ₹107.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd is 40.41 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd is ₹15.47 and ₹34.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd?

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.30%, 3 Years at 22.00%, 1 Year at 17.63%, 6 Month at 50.24%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at 20.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.40 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 52.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.