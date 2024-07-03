Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹28.55
Prev. Close₹28.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.27
Day's High₹28.55
Day's Low₹25.47
52 Week's High₹34.72
52 Week's Low₹15.47
Book Value₹11.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)107.87
P/E40.41
EPS0.7
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42
42
24.18
24.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.55
4.32
4.24
4.21
Net Worth
46.55
46.32
28.42
28.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.03
28.28
23.25
22.99
yoy growth (%)
6.19
21.6
1.14
4.16
Raw materials
-7.83
-12.28
-8.27
-7.93
As % of sales
26.07
43.44
35.58
34.51
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.81
-1.51
-1.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.19
0.12
0.42
0.39
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.69
-1.57
-1.8
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.02
-0.21
-0.97
Working capital
4.51
-3.61
5.09
8.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.19
21.6
1.14
4.16
Op profit growth
-1.17
-19.63
0.09
-0.05
EBIT growth
5.82
-13.48
8.46
4.51
Net profit growth
-751.54
-50.12
-136.36
-161.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Girdhar Saboo
Director
Sangita Devi
Independent Director
Nagendra Singh
Independent Director
Madan Singh Jain
Whole-time Director
Kamal Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Kamal Sharma
Additional Director
Gopal Kumawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhima Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd
Summary
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd (SSCL) was incorporated on 22 Nov.93. The Company was promoted by Girdhar Saboo. Other Group Companies include Abrasive Emery Industries, Saboo Engineering Works, Ambika Stone Manufacturing, etc. Presently, the Company is the largest salt refinery in North India producing Surya Iodized Salt, Tota Iodized Salt, Saboo Iodized Salt and all types of Industrial Salt. The Company commenced its business of Salt manufacturing in the year 1993. It came out with a Rs 4 Cr. Public Issue in Mar.95 to part-finance manufacturing facilities for one lac tpa of refined iodised salt and to meet working capital requirement. Total costs were estimated at Rs 14.5 cr. Commercial production was to commence on 1 Apr.95. The company has a Rs 9.20-cr firm export order from P D & Company, Bangladesh. The company successfully launched the consumer packs under the brand names of Surya & Saboo.During the year 2017-18, Company got into the line of Hotel & Resort business. During the year 2018-19, it started operation in its new Hotel unit called as Samskara Resort in Jaipur from September 2018.
Read More
The Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd is ₹107.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd is 40.41 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd is ₹15.47 and ₹34.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.30%, 3 Years at 22.00%, 1 Year at 17.63%, 6 Month at 50.24%, 3 Month at -6.45% and 1 Month at 20.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.