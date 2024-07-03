Summary

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd (SSCL) was incorporated on 22 Nov.93. The Company was promoted by Girdhar Saboo. Other Group Companies include Abrasive Emery Industries, Saboo Engineering Works, Ambika Stone Manufacturing, etc. Presently, the Company is the largest salt refinery in North India producing Surya Iodized Salt, Tota Iodized Salt, Saboo Iodized Salt and all types of Industrial Salt. The Company commenced its business of Salt manufacturing in the year 1993. It came out with a Rs 4 Cr. Public Issue in Mar.95 to part-finance manufacturing facilities for one lac tpa of refined iodised salt and to meet working capital requirement. Total costs were estimated at Rs 14.5 cr. Commercial production was to commence on 1 Apr.95. The company has a Rs 9.20-cr firm export order from P D & Company, Bangladesh. The company successfully launched the consumer packs under the brand names of Surya & Saboo.During the year 2017-18, Company got into the line of Hotel & Resort business. During the year 2018-19, it started operation in its new Hotel unit called as Samskara Resort in Jaipur from September 2018.

