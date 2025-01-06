iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.7
(-9.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd

Saboo Sodium FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.19

0.12

0.42

0.39

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.69

-1.57

-1.8

Tax paid

-0.87

-0.02

-0.21

-0.97

Working capital

4.51

-3.61

5.09

8.12

Other operating items

Operating

2.35

-5.19

3.72

5.73

Capital expenditure

-31.85

4.43

1.43

0.28

Free cash flow

-29.49

-0.76

5.15

6.02

Equity raised

9.79

9.22

16.67

11.09

Investing

0

-0.16

0.25

0.08

Financing

23.56

18.96

9.31

5.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.86

27.25

31.39

22.43

Saboo Sodium : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.