Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.19
0.12
0.42
0.39
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.69
-1.57
-1.8
Tax paid
-0.87
-0.02
-0.21
-0.97
Working capital
4.51
-3.61
5.09
8.12
Other operating items
Operating
2.35
-5.19
3.72
5.73
Capital expenditure
-31.85
4.43
1.43
0.28
Free cash flow
-29.49
-0.76
5.15
6.02
Equity raised
9.79
9.22
16.67
11.09
Investing
0
-0.16
0.25
0.08
Financing
23.56
18.96
9.31
5.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.86
27.25
31.39
22.43
