Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42
42
24.18
24.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.55
4.32
4.24
4.21
Net Worth
46.55
46.32
28.42
28.39
Minority Interest
Debt
17.46
17.27
23.72
28.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.01
2.69
2.6
2.49
Total Liabilities
67.02
66.28
54.74
59.16
Fixed Assets
15.52
19.27
19.43
20.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.31
1.26
1.17
1.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
35.43
35.87
31.95
37.17
Inventories
17.35
11.83
9.02
17.73
Inventory Days
215.44
Sundry Debtors
15.57
11.31
12.94
11.45
Debtor Days
139.13
Other Current Assets
5.26
15.29
13.01
11.51
Sundry Creditors
-1.98
-1.43
-1.76
-2.11
Creditor Days
25.63
Other Current Liabilities
-0.77
-1.13
-1.26
-1.41
Cash
14.77
9.89
2.18
0.36
Total Assets
67.03
66.29
54.73
59.15
