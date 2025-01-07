Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.03
28.28
23.25
22.99
yoy growth (%)
6.19
21.6
1.14
4.16
Raw materials
-7.83
-12.28
-8.27
-7.93
As % of sales
26.07
43.44
35.58
34.51
Employee costs
-0.69
-0.81
-1.51
-1.71
As % of sales
2.3
2.86
6.53
7.45
Other costs
-17.47
-11.1
-8.37
-8.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.17
39.24
36.02
35.94
Operating profit
4.03
4.08
5.08
5.07
OPM
13.44
14.44
21.85
22.08
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.69
-1.57
-1.8
Interest expense
-3.1
-2.98
-3.17
-2.92
Other income
0.72
0.71
0.09
0.04
Profit before tax
0.19
0.12
0.42
0.39
Taxes
-0.87
-0.02
-0.21
-0.97
Tax rate
-461.42
-16.85
-50.46
-247.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.68
0.1
0.21
-0.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.68
0.1
0.21
-0.58
yoy growth (%)
-751.54
-50.12
-136.36
-161.05
NPM
-2.28
0.37
0.9
-2.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.