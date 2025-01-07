iifl-logo-icon 1
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.89
(0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.03

28.28

23.25

22.99

yoy growth (%)

6.19

21.6

1.14

4.16

Raw materials

-7.83

-12.28

-8.27

-7.93

As % of sales

26.07

43.44

35.58

34.51

Employee costs

-0.69

-0.81

-1.51

-1.71

As % of sales

2.3

2.86

6.53

7.45

Other costs

-17.47

-11.1

-8.37

-8.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.17

39.24

36.02

35.94

Operating profit

4.03

4.08

5.08

5.07

OPM

13.44

14.44

21.85

22.08

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.69

-1.57

-1.8

Interest expense

-3.1

-2.98

-3.17

-2.92

Other income

0.72

0.71

0.09

0.04

Profit before tax

0.19

0.12

0.42

0.39

Taxes

-0.87

-0.02

-0.21

-0.97

Tax rate

-461.42

-16.85

-50.46

-247.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.68

0.1

0.21

-0.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.68

0.1

0.21

-0.58

yoy growth (%)

-751.54

-50.12

-136.36

-161.05

NPM

-2.28

0.37

0.9

-2.52

