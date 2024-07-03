iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Company Summary

24.1
(2.47%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:09:00 PM

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Summary

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd (SSCL) was incorporated on 22 Nov.93. The Company was promoted by Girdhar Saboo. Other Group Companies include Abrasive Emery Industries, Saboo Engineering Works, Ambika Stone Manufacturing, etc. Presently, the Company is the largest salt refinery in North India producing Surya Iodized Salt, Tota Iodized Salt, Saboo Iodized Salt and all types of Industrial Salt. The Company commenced its business of Salt manufacturing in the year 1993. It came out with a Rs 4 Cr. Public Issue in Mar.95 to part-finance manufacturing facilities for one lac tpa of refined iodised salt and to meet working capital requirement. Total costs were estimated at Rs 14.5 cr. Commercial production was to commence on 1 Apr.95. The company has a Rs 9.20-cr firm export order from P D & Company, Bangladesh. The company successfully launched the consumer packs under the brand names of Surya & Saboo.During the year 2017-18, Company got into the line of Hotel & Resort business. During the year 2018-19, it started operation in its new Hotel unit called as Samskara Resort in Jaipur from September 2018.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.