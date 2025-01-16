|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Dec 2024
|16 Jan 2025
|Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company 1. To consider Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent Alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To considered Issuance of equity shares on preferential basis. 3. To make investments, give loans, guarantees and security in excess of limits specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.01.2025)
