Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Board Meeting

23.75
(1.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:01:00 PM

Saboo Sodium CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider the proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of preferential issue for consideration other than cash (i.e. in lieu of acquisition of shares of Villashare Tech Private Limited (VTPL) from identified shareholders of VTPL) on such terms and conditions as may be deemed fit by the Board. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30TH September 2024. 2. Consider and take on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. Consider and Approve Unaudited Financial Results For Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 1.Consider and Approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company For Second Quarter. 2.Consider and take on record the limited Review Report Given by statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Appointment of company secretary and resignation of previous company secretary. Appointment of company secretary and resignation of previous company secretary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record inter alia the following- 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The Company further confirm that the trading window of the Company is closed from July 01 2024 and will end 48 hrs. after the results are made public on August 12 2024. SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve There is a clerical mistake in the name of company on the bottom of the intimation. Please ignore previous intimation of board meeting on dated 06.08.2024. The time and date same for declaration of financial results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) The Board of directors meeting held on dated 12.08.2024 at registered office of the company to consider and approve the following: 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited quarter 1st financial results. 2.Consider and approve the Limited Review Report of the auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 along with the statement of assets and liabilities as on that date and cash flow statement for the year ended on March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. With reference to the subject matter, we wish to submit Audited Financial Results and Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held at the registered office of the company inter-alia to receive, consider and take on record the following: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Considered and placed in record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Appointment of Mrs. Riddhima Gupta (Membership No. A65890) as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting29 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. ii) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/01/2024 has been revised to 29/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/01/2024 has been revised to 29/01/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024) Un-audited Financial Results and Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors to receive, consider and take on record the following: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. 2. Considered and placed in record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

