|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that the Company 31st Annual General is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Coporate Affairs and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). We are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company and Notice of Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. 1.Declaration of voting result by Chairman. 2.Consolidated Scrutinizers Report by Mr. Vinod Kumar Naredi, PCS. 3.Voting Result pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of LODR in the format Specified by SEBI in its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/8/2015 dated November 4,2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
