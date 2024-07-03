SagarSoft (India) Ltd Summary

SagarSoft (India) Ltd was incorporated as Public Limited Company in April, 1996. The Company is an IT services, consulting, technology and next generation digital solutions provider, offering business, technology solutions and related services to global enterprises and corporations. It has made decent progress in the recent years in consolidating its business in all service areas new service lines and in acquiring new clients in Cloud and other new age technologies. Presently, it is engaged in providing Staffing and Information Technology related Services.Further, it has ventured into niche market segments including high competition areas, proving its consistency. Apart from this, it has delivered many Technology transformational projects. It offer a comprehensive transformation program (DAIS transformation) covering Applications, Infrastructure, Digital tech: Mobility, Cloud, Workflows, UX, APIs and Data. Later on, the Company set up one more software development center, which was made operational from September 25, 2017. It acquired 100% stake in IT CATS LLC, USA, effective on 26 July, 2021.